Andrew Johnston, Mark Selby, Dave Allen and Alex Hales set for darting showdown

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston heads a star-studded field

Golf's Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, snooker player Mark Selby, boxer Dave Allen and England cricketer Alex Hales are set to feature in a special sportsman edition of 'Darts At Home' this Saturday to raise money for the NHS.

'Darts At Home: Sportsman Special' will be played on Saturday afternoon, before Gary Anderson enters the action on the PDC Home Tour later that evening.

The tournament will be played in a league format, with all competitors playing each other once over the best-of-three legs, and all players beginning each leg on 301 and ending on a double or bullseye.

It's all in aid of NHS Charities Together, and will be live on the PDC's YouTube channel.

Mark Selby should have been playing at the Crucible this month, but instead will be throwing arrows from his own home

Following on from last week's 'Footballers Special' which was won by Preston North End's Paul Gallagher, the four talented sports stars will be the latest to showcase their skills on the oche.

European Tour golfer Johnston will kick things off in the first game of the afternoon against opening batsman Hales, before three-time world snooker champion Mark Selby faces the 'White Rhino' Allen in the second match.

Darts At Home: Sportsman Special Fixtures

Saturday May 16

Andrew Johnston vs Alex Hales

Mark Selby vs David Allen

Alex Hales vs David Allen

Andrew Johnston vs Mark Selby

David Allen vs Andrew Johnston

Mark Selby vs Alex Hales

