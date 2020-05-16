Boxer Dave Allen KOs sporting stars to win Darts At Home competition

Dave Allen clearly has talents outside the ring

Boxer Dave Allen overcame the star-studded field of snooker's Mark Selby, golf's Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and cricket's Alex Hales to win the PDC's Darts at Home: Sportsman Special.

The event was all in aid of NHS Charities Together, as the athletes from various codes stepped up to the oche for a good cause.

The format was played as best-of-three legs, and each leg was played from 301.

'The Doncaster De La Hoya' made it three wins from three in the contest, dropping just one leg en route to the victory.

Results Andrew Johnston 0-2 Alex Hales Mark Selby 0-2 Dave Allen Alex Hales 0-2 Dave Allen Andrew Johnston 1-2 Mark Selby Dave Allen 2-1 Andrew Johnston Mark Selby 0-2 Alex Hales

But it was not the boxer who boasted the moment of the afternoon, as Hales hit an eight-darter to finish off the 301. The England cricketer hit 100, 140, 61 in a stunning leg against Selby in the last game of the afternoon, but it was a case of too-little, too-late as Allen already had the group wrapped up.

The trash talking clearly worked... your Darts at Home: Sportsman Special Champion is Dave Allen 🥊



Three great performances 👏 pic.twitter.com/ujolkEnO7E — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 16, 2020

Well... who knew that @MatchroomBoxing's Dave Allen could play!



He takes top spot ahead of @AlexHales1, with @markjesterselby in third and @BeefGolf in fourth!



A brilliant afternoon of darts 👏



If possible, please donate ➡️ https://t.co/UYWVg3PA2g pic.twitter.com/Zltz6VGdWR — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 16, 2020

