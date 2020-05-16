Darts News

News

Boxer Dave Allen KOs sporting stars to win Darts At Home competition

Last Updated: 16/05/20 8:21pm

Dave Allen clearly has talents outside the ring
Dave Allen clearly has talents outside the ring

Boxer Dave Allen overcame the star-studded field of snooker's Mark Selby, golf's Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and cricket's Alex Hales to win the PDC's Darts at Home: Sportsman Special.

The event was all in aid of NHS Charities Together, as the athletes from various codes stepped up to the oche for a good cause.

The format was played as best-of-three legs, and each leg was played from 301.

'The Doncaster De La Hoya' made it three wins from three in the contest, dropping just one leg en route to the victory.

Results

Andrew Johnston 0-2 Alex Hales
Mark Selby 0-2 Dave Allen
Alex Hales 0-2 Dave Allen
Andrew Johnston 1-2 Mark Selby
Dave Allen 2-1 Andrew Johnston
Mark Selby 0-2 Alex Hales

But it was not the boxer who boasted the moment of the afternoon, as Hales hit an eight-darter to finish off the 301. The England cricketer hit 100, 140, 61 in a stunning leg against Selby in the last game of the afternoon, but it was a case of too-little, too-late as Allen already had the group wrapped up.

Also See:

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android

Trending

©2020 Sky UK