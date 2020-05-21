Raymond van Barneveld comeback stuns Phil Taylor in Darts At Home clash

3:03 Raymond van Barneveld produced a fantastic comeback to beat Phil Taylor in the latest Darts From Home clash for charity Raymond van Barneveld produced a fantastic comeback to beat Phil Taylor in the latest Darts From Home clash for charity

Raymond van Barneveld and Phil Taylor rolled back the years to produce a classic darting contest, all for a good cause, and it was the Dutchman who pulled off a dramatic comeback to win 7-6.

The duo famously met in the 2007 PDC World Championship decider, with Barney edging the Power to seal his fifth world title.

History repeated itself when they faced off on Sky Sports Action, as RVB recovered from a 3-6 deficit to win 7-6.

With each 180 hit on the Nexus board earning £1,000 for charity, the duo combined to hit 15 maximums between them.

The two met 83 times throughout their professional careers

Barney drew first blood, taking a 2-0 lead thanks to a 161 checkout. However, from there the 16-time world champ took control, winning six of the next seven legs to leave himself on the brink of victory.

Van Barneveld then battled back, however, hitting a 10-darter to level it at 6-6.

He had all the momentum at that point, leaving 86 after his first nine darts, and duly took care of the finish on the bullseye to take the victory.

The recently-retired Dutchman finished with an average of 119.27, winning the last four legs in succession to stun Taylor, who averaged a stunning 118.09 himself.

