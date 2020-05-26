Darts News

News

Darts at home

Coverage continues on the Sky Sports app from 7.30pm throughout the week

Last Updated: 26/05/20 11:15am
Peter Wright and Jelle Klaasen take to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm
Peter Wright and Jelle Klaasen take to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm

The PDC Home Tour enters its second phase with the 32 group winners set to compete in the Play-Offs over a further 11 consecutive nights.

Reigning World Champion Wright, who became the last player to secure a Play-Off place in Monday's Group 32, will headline the opening night in Group One, which also contains Cristo Reyes, Jelle Klaasen and Ryan Murray.

PDC Home Tour - Tuesday's fixtures (Group One)

Peter Wright vs Ryan Murray
Cristo Reyes vs Jelle Klaasen
Ryan Murray vs Jelle Klaasen
Peter Wright vs Cristo Reyes
Cristo Reyes vs Ryan Murray
Jelle Klaasen vs Peter Wright

The 32 players have been seeded in order of their PDC Order of Merit ranking for the last 32, and placed into groups based on the regular PDC seeding pattern.

The players who win groups one-four will proceed to play in semi-final one on Wednesday June 3, with the winners from groups five-eight moving through to semi-final two on Thursday June 4.

The top two players from each of the semi-final groups will then move through to compete in the championship group on Friday June 5.

All games from the Last 32 onwards are the best of 11 legs, with each group being a round-robin format.

Also See:

PDC Home Tour - latest groups

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
Peter Wright Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson Dave Chisnall Rob Cross Joe Cullen
Cristo Reyes Glen Durrant Luke Humphries Darren Webster Ryan Searle Chris Dobey
Jelle Klaasen Alan Tabern Jamie Lewis Geert Nentjes Luke Woodhouse Jeff Smith
Ryan Murray Mike De Decker Nick Kenny Damon Heta Daniel Larsson Martijn Kleermaker

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android

Trending

©2020 Sky UK