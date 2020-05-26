Darts at home

Peter Wright and Jelle Klaasen take to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm Peter Wright and Jelle Klaasen take to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm

The PDC Home Tour enters its second phase with the 32 group winners set to compete in the Play-Offs over a further 11 consecutive nights.

Reigning World Champion Wright, who became the last player to secure a Play-Off place in Monday's Group 32, will headline the opening night in Group One, which also contains Cristo Reyes, Jelle Klaasen and Ryan Murray.

PDC Home Tour - Tuesday's fixtures (Group One) Peter Wright vs Ryan Murray Cristo Reyes vs Jelle Klaasen Ryan Murray vs Jelle Klaasen Peter Wright vs Cristo Reyes Cristo Reyes vs Ryan Murray Jelle Klaasen vs Peter Wright

The 32 players have been seeded in order of their PDC Order of Merit ranking for the last 32, and placed into groups based on the regular PDC seeding pattern.

The players who win groups one-four will proceed to play in semi-final one on Wednesday June 3, with the winners from groups five-eight moving through to semi-final two on Thursday June 4.

The top two players from each of the semi-final groups will then move through to compete in the championship group on Friday June 5.

All games from the Last 32 onwards are the best of 11 legs, with each group being a round-robin format.

PDC Home Tour - latest groups Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Peter Wright Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson Dave Chisnall Rob Cross Joe Cullen Cristo Reyes Glen Durrant Luke Humphries Darren Webster Ryan Searle Chris Dobey Jelle Klaasen Alan Tabern Jamie Lewis Geert Nentjes Luke Woodhouse Jeff Smith Ryan Murray Mike De Decker Nick Kenny Damon Heta Daniel Larsson Martijn Kleermaker

