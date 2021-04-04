Premier League Darts: Dimitri Van den Bergh says he feels 'reborn' as he prepares to face Michael van Gerwen

Dimitri Van den Bergh is relishing his Premier League Darts bow

Dimitri Van den Bergh says he feels like he is "reborn" after losing his leg brace in time to face five-time Premier League winner Michael van Gerwen on Monday.

The popular Belgian is preparing to make his debut in the competition and he will take on the might of Van Gerwen behind closed doors but in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Van den Bergh, who claimed his first TV major honour by winning the World Matchplay title at the same venue last year, will be playing without a leg brace for the first time since the tournament, following surgery on a knee problem.

Premier League Darts 2021: Night One fixtures Nathan Aspinall vs Glen Durrant Rob Cross vs Jose de Sousa Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton Gerwyn Price vs Gary Anderson Michael van Gerwen vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Live Premier League Darts Live on

3:41 Before picking up his first major TV title at the World Matchplay, Van den Bergh explained the story behind his walk-on and those famous dance moves Before picking up his first major TV title at the World Matchplay, Van den Bergh explained the story behind his walk-on and those famous dance moves

Van den Bergh has recently moved to the UK, basing himself in Leicester and practising with PDC ranking event winner Damon Heta.

Now 'The DreamMaker' is excited to be able to be given his opportunity to shine on the big stage once again in a competition he has always had ambitions of playing in.

"I've worked hard on the knee and I'm feeling good. The main goal was the Premier League and I'm still being careful," Van den Bergh told the PDC.

"I'm still building the strength in the muscles, working on the balance and building my trust in my leg. Walking around without a knee brace is such a relief - it's been a long road but I feel like I'm reborn."

Format The opening nine nights will see the 10 players face each other once in the round-robin phase. The bottom two players will be eliminated on Judgement Night. The second phase will see the remaining eight players play each other once. The top four in the table will face off in semi-finals and a final on the last night to decide a winner.

The 26-year-old added: "I'm very excited. It's a dream come true to be a part of the Premier League and I definitely believe I can win it. Hopefully it can be something similar to the World Matchplay."

Watch full coverage of every night of the Premier League on Sky Sports, and stick with us through the year as we bring you the latest darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts