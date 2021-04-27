Dimitri Van den Bergh seals first Players Championship title with final win over Dirk van Duijvenbode

Van den Bergh, who has been traditionally stronger on the big stage in recent years, has won his first Pro Tour title

Dimitri Van den Bergh has won his first Players Championship title, beating Dirk van Duijvenbode in the final.

The World Matchplay champ withstood a stern challenge from his Dutch opponent, holding his nerve to win the deciding leg and prevail 8-7.

The Dream-Maker burst into a 4-1 lead, but he was pegged back by the 'Aubergenius' who levelled it at 5-5. The Belgian then led 7-5, but Van Duijvenbode levelled it once more.

Eventually, Van den Bergh, who currently sits second in the Premier League table, got over the line for his first floor title on the Pro Tour.

Won my first Player Championship title! 💪🎉🎯 I’m so happy with this one!! 👌🎯 pic.twitter.com/SABPT4IyR9 — Dimitri van den Bergh (@VandenBerghDimi) April 27, 2021

It was an impressive day's work from the 26-year-old, who hit 100-plus averages in each of his first four matches. That included a 108.8 average in his 6-1 win over Ryan Searle in the last 16.

"I'm proud and happy to finally get that first win on the ProTour," said Van den Bergh. "It's something I didn't expect, but it happened.

"It's all about the hard work. I played so good in the beginning of the day, so strong, but the longer the day took I felt that my game was going down.

"It's one of those days that you didn't expect to win, but you are winning. I came here and I've done my best, but I also performed."

Van den Bergh will now return to the UK for the third block of Premier League nights from May 5-7, as he seeks to continue an impressive debut season.

"I'm in a good position," he said. "I never expected myself to be in the position that I am, but I'm enjoying the moment and riding the wave.

"Everybody wants to be in the Premier League, I am and I'm just loving the experience."

𝗗𝗜𝗠𝗜 𝗛𝗔𝗦 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗧! 🇧🇪



🏆 Dimitri Van den Bergh wins his first PDC ProTour title, defeating Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-7 in the final of Players Championship 12! pic.twitter.com/ERs4lUhZau — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 27, 2021

Van Duijvenbode was looking for a second consecutive Players Championship win, having secured his maiden PDC ranking title on Monday.

The World Grand Prix finalist showed his battling qualities throughout the day, edging Robert Thornton in the semi-final.

Thornton, who is not a PDC Tour Card holder, was competing due to the significant number of absentees in Niedernhausen.

Thornton enjoyed an unlikely run to the semi-finals

Whitlock continues MVG hoodoo

Simon Whitlock made it four consecutive wins over Michael van Gerwen. The Wizard, who beat the Green Machine at the World Matchplay, Grand Prix and Grand Slam in 2020, got another victory against the three-time world champ.

The Australian defeated the Dutchman 6-3 in the last 16, but eventually became unstuck against Dirk van Duijvenbode in a whitewash quarter-final defeat.

Whitlock has been able to get the better of MvG over the last 12 months

Nine-dart Ratajski

Krzysztof Ratajski recorded a perfect leg in his first-round win over Keane Barry.

The Polish Eagle trailed 4-5, but broke the Irishman's throw with visits of 180, 180 and 141 to force a deciding leg. He prevailed and beat Mickey Mansell in the second round before succumbing to Ryan Searle.

🚨NINE-DARTER!🚨



Krzysztof Ratajski hits perfection in his 6-5 win over Keane Barry in round one of Players Championship 12. pic.twitter.com/NRj99U680j — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 27, 2021

2021 Players Championship 12 - PDC Super Series 3 Day Four

Last 16

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Ron Meulenkamp

Danny Noppert 6-2 Martijn Kleermaker

Scott Mitchell 6-5 Krzysztof Kciuk

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Ryan Searle

Michael Smith 6-1 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Robert Thornton 6-3 Ted Evetts

Simon Whitlock 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Mike De Decker

Quarter-finals

Danny Noppert 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-5 Scott Mitchell

Robert Thornton 6-3 Michael Smith

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-0 Simon Whitlock

Semi-finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 7-2 Danny Noppert

Dirk van Duijvenbode 7-4 Robert Thornton

Final

Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-7 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Watch full coverage of every night of the Premier League on Sky Sports, and stick with us through the year as we bring you the latest darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts