Fallon Sherrock hailed by Wayne Mardle as another history-making run continues

Wayne Mardle believes Fallon Sherrock has given herself a massive opportunity at the Grand Slam of Darts because she is "not afraid to cross the winning line".

The 27-year-old from Milton Keynes broke more new ground on Thursday night when she beat Mensur Suljovic at the Aldersley Leisure Village to reach the last eight on her debut in the event - secured when she dominated the first weekend at the Women's Series.

Having already become the first woman to get out of the group stage following her spectacular win over Gabriel Clemens on Tuesday, it's yet another chapter in a remarkable rise that started almost two years ago with World Championship wins over Ted Evetts and Suljovic.

Grand Slam of Darts Quarter-Finals Friday James Wade (4) vs Rob Cross Gerwyn Price (1) vs Jonny Clayton Saturday Michael van Gerwen (3) vs Michael Smith Peter Wright (2) vs Fallon Sherrock

𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐁 𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊@Fsherrock continues to create history. She reaches the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts via a 10-5 victory over Mensur Suljovic.



After her 10-5 win over the Austrian on Thursday, she will now face Peter Wright for a place in the final four in a headline-grabbing contest one week on from their showdown in the group stage on the opening night of the event.

She was beaten 5-1 by former world champion Snakebite, but Mardle thinks the former world champion and current World Matchplay champion is vulnerable - and Sherrock has what it takes to take advantage.

We are about to transition from judging @Fsherrock by the men’s standard to judging the men by her standard. This is fun. @SkySportsDarts — John Part (@DarthMaple180) November 17, 2021

"Fallon has a massive opportunity here," the Sky Sports expert said.

"Peter Wright is probably the worst version of Peter Wright we've seen in years - he looked terrible tonight [Thursday] but the class of him, he got himself over the line.

"I've never been one to say that Fallon can't win this, but I always think that someone higher in the rankings will get to her in the end.

"Maybe it's Peter Wright, maybe it's not? But one thing is for sure again, she's not afraid to cross the winning line against players that are better than her. She couldn't care less, a double is a double and a player is a player. Good on her."

Last year Sherrock claimed a point against Glen Durrant in the Premier League, becoming the first 'Challenger/Contender' to do so, while his year she remarkably reached the final of the Nordic Darts Masters to become the first woman to reach a PDC televised final.

After overcoming a 7-2 deficit against Dimitri van den Bergh in the semi-final, she led 6-2 against Michael van Gerwen in the final before finally falling to defeat.

Her performance against Suljovic was not as spectacular as the win over Clemens, or the record-breaking triumph over De Decker - it was perhaps most remarkable for the regulation nature of it.

Sherrock looked on as Suljovic swept to the first two legs without missing a dart at a double and averaging in the mid-90s.

However, the Queen of the Palace did what she does best - kept her cool, produced another nerveless display of finishing when it mattered and did not get distracted as Suljovic lost his way.

"I am used to something new happening to me every time I go on stage - I am not surprised anymore, I play my game and see how it goes. "I just want them to produce their game against me, because it makes me play better - I want them to be playing Fallon the player, not Fallon the woman." Fallon Sherrock

"It wasn't the greatest of games but I don't care, I'll take the win, I'm just so proud of myself, I'm so happy," said Sherrock.

"There was more pressure on me tonight but I've tried to keep it out of my head and focus. I love the crowd, I feed off the buzz. I want them to be out of their seats when I hit big scores."

Ohh yeeeessssss - loving every moment of this journey - ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/KxgFfwN5Qj pic.twitter.com/OCbJoILYS3 — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) November 18, 2021

A win over Wright would put her in the remarkable position of winning a Tour Card without going to Q-School where she fell short in February earlier this year.

However it seems the bigger the occasion, the better the performance and Saturday night is set to become just the latest chapter in a storyline that shows no sign of letting up.

