PDC World Championship preview: The Darts Show podcast with Steve Beaton and Eddie Hearn

Download and subscribe to The Darts Show podcast from wherever you get your podcasts for news, interviews and reaction

Last Updated: 08/12/21 4:38pm

Steve Beaton and Eddie Hearn join The Darts Show Podcast, as we preview the 2021-22 PDC World Championship.

    The eyes of the darting world will focus on the Alexandra Palace for the annual extravaganza of tungsten drama. And what better way to gear up for the World Championship than listening to our bumper preview podcast?

    Former world number one Colin Lloyd joins Henry Chard for the latest episode, to look ahead to the darting feast that is in store. Can Gerwyn Price defend his title? Could Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright or Jonny Clayton claim the honours? Or will a dark horse emerge?

    Michael van Gerwen joins the show ahead of his bid for a fourth Sid Waddell Trophy.

    We check in with Beaton ahead of his record 31st appearance at a World Championship. 'The Bronzed Adonnis' is primed for a bumper first-round round, as he faces Fallon Sherrock.

    Meanwhile, PDC chairman Eddie Hearn gives his thoughts on Sherrock potentially joining the Premier League in 2022, and discusses the significant increase in PDC prize-money which was announced this week.

    The stage is set at the Ally Pally

    Also in the show...

    • World Championship predictions!
    • Quickfire festive five!
    • And much, much more!
