Fallon Sherrock: 'Queen of the Palace' beaten at Q School, ending hopes of PDC Tour Card

Fallon Sherrock failed in her attempts of winning a PDC Tour Card at this year's Qualifying School

Fallon Sherrock's ambitions of winning a PDC Tour Card are over after the 'Queen of the Palace' lost her second match on the final day of Q School on Saturday.

Sherrock, who defeated Wes Newton to book her place in the Final Stage of UK Q School, has endured a difficult last few days in Milton Keynes with early defeats to Danny Lauby, Josh Richardson and Justin Smith.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sherrock is happy to be inspiring a generation of female players to play darts Sherrock is happy to be inspiring a generation of female players to play darts

She went up against youngster Jarred Cole in her opening clash, and the 'King of the Castle' took Sherrock to a deciding leg shoot-out.

However, Sherrock produced a stunning 11-dart leg, including two maximums, before cleaning up 58 to seal her spot in the next round.

Sherrock then went up against Nathan Treadgold, but she fell 4-0 down to the Welshman before mounting a mini-fightback by winning three out of the next four legs. However, it was Treadgold who closed out the contest to end her hopes of progress.

Buckinghamshire thrower Sherrock has been aiming to become the second woman to land a spot on the PDC Tour after Lisa Ashton achieved the feat in 2020.

Knowing she had to win Saturday's tournament outright in order to take her place among the darting elite, Sherrock was simply unable to take her incredible stage form on to the floor.

The 27-year-old shot to fame at the 2020 World Championship, where she became the first woman to win a World Championship match.

She also reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts, and finished as runner-up to Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Remember when Sherrock reeled in 'The Big Fish' at the Grand Slam of Darts? Remember when Sherrock reeled in 'The Big Fish' at the Grand Slam of Darts?

What's next for Fallon?

Sherrock is a former two-time winner of the BDO British Classic women's title, but she is determined to add to her trophy cabinet.

Other than exhibition events, Sherrock will also compete at an expanded Women's Series, which will see 20 events take place at venues in the UK and Germany, with places in TV events, including the 2023 World Championship on offer.