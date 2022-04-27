Premier League Darts: Jonny Clayton and Peter Wright set for key clash in Dublin

Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton meet when the Premier League Darts heads to Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday

Table-topper Jonny Clayton meets World Champion Peter Wright in a key match in the Play-Off race as the Premier League Darts heads to Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday.

The Welshman averaged 103.40 and survived one match dart from Michael van Gerwen to rack up a third Premier League win of the season in Aberdeen last week.

He also ended Scottish hopes by defeating Wright on the night, so it is no surprise 'Snakebite' will be itching for revenge when the pair clash in the quarter-finals.

Night 12 in Dublin: Thursday, April 28 Quarter-Finals James Wade vs Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price vs Joe Cullen Michael Smith vs Gary Anderson Jonny Clayton vs Peter Wright

The night's other quarter-finals will see Manchester winner Wade face three-time nightly winner Van Gerwen, while Gerwyn Price takes on Joe Cullen and Michael Smith plays Anderson in a crunch basement battle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was plenty of tension between Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright back in 2014 when they met in the Premier League Darts in Dublin There was plenty of tension between Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright back in 2014 when they met in the Premier League Darts in Dublin

Format not to Price's liking I 'I'm not a fan'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gerwyn Price roared on with his new walk-on song which he hopes will change his fortunes in the Premier League Gerwyn Price roared on with his new walk-on song which he hopes will change his fortunes in the Premier League

Speaking to Online Darts TV, Welshman Price feels the new Premier League format is not to his liking and wants the competition to finish as quickly as possible.

He said: "I haven't given up (on the Play-Offs) because I can still win 25 points. I'm more than capable of winning three games in a night when my mind is right. It's easier said than done because my mind ain't right at the moment.

"I'm not a fan (of the new format). I mean to play three games in a night and then play Pro Tours - it's not just about that night, it's about everything that comes with it as well. It's a little bit too much and if you're going to do that format, then at least be a little bit more fair.

"I think in 16 weeks, I'm only on Peter's side of the draw twice. Peter and Michael are on the same side of the draw four or five times. I'm on Michael's side of the draw eight or nine times. If it is going to be that format, it needs to be more equal.

"If you miss weeks through injury, you can't catch up, you just lose points, so they should go back to the old format. One game per night and four or five games."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from Week 11 of the Premier League in Aberdeen A look back at the best of the action from Week 11 of the Premier League in Aberdeen

Live Premier League Darts Live on

Is this year's Premier League dull? 'It's not, it's exciting'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle says one good week in the Premier League can quickly turn things around Wayne Mardle says one good week in the Premier League can quickly turn things around

"The results are not the same and that's the thing. If it was the same result, it'll be like, 'this is dull' but it's not," Wayne Mardle said on Sky Sports.

"The thing is with all the players, even with Michael Smith and Gary, who will probably feel they haven't been a part of it so far, is that it can turn around.

"One good week like Gary had (in Nottingham) then it can change the complexion of the whole Premier League for them.

"Even though they seem a bit detached - not Joe Cullen, but Price, Smith and Gary - they may feel a little detached league-wise but a couple of good results and a couple of good wins and they're back in it... it's exciting."