Dave Chisnall on his walk-on song and why he could swap songs in the future

In the 11th edition of our series, former World Grand Prix finalist Dave Chisnall tells us the story behind his walk-on song.

The World Matchplay kicks off on Saturday July 16, live on Sky Sports, and Chisnall will be hoping to get past the quarter-final stage for the first time in his career.

Chisnall has reached the last eight of the tournament on five different occasions, and will be desperate to go at least one step further in Blackpool this year, as he seeks his first televised title.

The 41-year-old was last in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the second round of the World Championship before he had to withdraw from the tournament after testing positive for covid-19.

It has been an encouraging year so far for the man from St Helens, who reached the final of The Masters before losing out to Joe Cullen.

The former World Grand Prix finalist is No 15 in the rankings and although that televised title has so far eluded him in his career, no one would be too surprised to see him challenge for the title at the Winter Gardens.

The walk-on is part of the show and in this series, we talk to the players to find out a little bit more about their entrances to the stage that get the party started in arenas all over the world.

Chisnall's walk-on is one is that gets the fans swaying along as he takes to the stage to the tune of Dizzy by Vic Reeves & The Wonder Stuff, but Chizzy admits he would be open to changing that in the future.

He said: "I would change my walk-on song and I would go back to my first song when I first came to the PDC, The Kaiser Chiefs, I Predict a Riot, because that's very catchy and I like it. However, when I moved to the PDC somebody already had it so I had to change."

In the video, the former Grand Slam of Darts runner-up recalls the best atmosphere he has experienced in Glasgow and tells us why he can't escape his walk-on song, even away from the oche.

"When I go out on a night out or during a tournament for a few beers with the boys or with the wife, someone will always go on and request it!" he said.

It's not long to wait until darts is back on Sky Sports, the World Matchplay starts on Saturday, July 16 in Blackpool.