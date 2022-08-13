Queensland Darts Masters: Michael van Gerwen proves too good for Gerwyn Price in Saturday's final
Michael van Gerwen secured his 17th World Series of Darts title in style by defeating world No 1 Gerwyn Price 8-5 in Townsville to win the Queensland Darts Masters; "I am a winner, not a loser. Of course, when I lose I am sick, but I am a winner and I love to win trophies"
Michael van Gerwen proved too good for Gerwyn Price as he claimed his 17th World Series title with a thrilling 8-5 victory to seal the Queensland Darts Masters on Saturday.
The Dutchman fought back from 4-1 down in the final as Price looked to avenge his defeat to Van Gerwen at the World Matchplay in Blackpool last month.
Price had looked in control of the final with Van Gerwen struggling with his finishing early on, missing 10 consecutive shots at a double before finding his touch to clinch three legs in a row, including a 140 finish in leg seven, to level at 4-4.
Welshman Price again moved a leg in front at 5-4 before 'The Green Machine' hit checkouts of 112 and 77 on the way to a 7-5 lead.
And he finished the match in style, hitting 140, 180 and 123 before taking out a 58 finish for a magnificent 11-dart leg.
This was Van Gerwen's 60th TV title and third World Series of Darts win in Australia.
The 33-year-old's win marks a remarkable return from surgery on his wrist which kept him out of the World Cup of Darts.
Asked if this meant he was on the way back, van Gerwen said: "You said that wrong, I am not on the way back, I am back and they know I am the boss.
"I am a winner, not a loser. Of course, when I lose I am sick, but I am a winner and I love to win trophies.
"I am glad I am back to winning ways."
Van Gerwen had ended the hopes of New Zealander Haupai Puha 6-1 in the last eight before edging Joe Cullen 7-5 in a superb encounter.
Price had earlier shown his class to end the hopes of Simon Whitlock in the quarter-finals and then Queenslander Gordon Mathers to reach the final.
The World Series treble-header continues on August 19-20 with the New South Wales Darts Masters in Wollongong
2022 Queensland Darts Masters
Saturday August 13
Quarter-Finals
Joe Cullen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Haupai Puha
Gordon Mathers 6-4 Michael Smith
Gerwyn Price 6-3 Simon Whitlock
Best of 11 legs
Semi-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Joe Cullen
Gerwyn Price 7-1 Gordon Mathers
Best of 13 legs
Final
Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Gerwyn Price
Best of 15 legs