Premier League Darts: Peter Wright looking to end Michael van Gerwen's winning run

Peter Wright has Michael van Gerwen in his sights in Nottingham

Peter Wright will aim to ignite his Premier League campaign by halting Michael van Gerwen's nine-match winning run on Night Seven in Nottingham on Thursday.

Van Gerwen made Premier League history in Liverpool last week, becoming the first player to win three successive nights since the Premier League's nightly knockout format was introduced last year.

The Dutch ace followed up wins in Dublin and Exeter by claiming the spoils on Merseyside, beating Wright in the semi-finals en route to establishing an eight-point lead at the Premier League summit.

Wright celebrated his first two points in this year's roadshow with victory over Gerwyn Price at the M&S Bank Arena last week, surviving a late rally from the Welshman to triumph in a last-leg shoot-out.

The 2017 runner-up is still six points adrift of the top four places ahead of Thursday's action at the Motorpoint Arena, although he hopes last week's exploits can provide the catalyst for a winning run.

"I've got the monkey off my back, so let's start winning now," Wright said. "I'm an old man now. I'm getting nearer 60! There is a lot more to come from me though.

"In a lot of Premier League games this year, I've hit a bad score in a leg and let my opponent in, or I've missed three darts at a double which has cost me the game.

"I would have been really gutted if I had lost to Gerwyn last week. I was gutted anyway with the way I performed. I shouldn't be missing six darts for the match, but I got over the line."

Van Gerwen extended his record-breaking Premier League winning streak with a 6-4 success against Michael Smith in last week's showpiece, and the pair could renew their rivalry in the Night Seven semi-finals.

World Champion Smith will play Chris Dobey for the first time in this year's competition, with debutant Dobey eyeing a first win since his Night One glory in Belfast.

The Bedlington thrower comes into Nottingham on the back of five straight quarter-final defeats, despite posting ton-plus averages in three of those matches.

Only Van Gerwen boasts a higher tournament average than Dobey, and the Masters champion is confident that he will soon start reaping the rewards for his performances.

"I'm playing another good friend in Michael, and I'm really looking forward to that," said the 32-year-old, who is still relishing the Premier League experience.

"I'm happy with my game. I keep saying to myself that results will turn in my favour soon, and it's only Night Seven, so I've got plenty of time.

"I don't enjoy getting beaten, but I'm not going to let this get me down because I'm playing well and I feel there's a turning point on the horizon.

"I'm in with the elite and I'm happy to be here, so as long as I'm playing some decent stuff, I'm happy."

Thursday's quarter-final action will begin with a clash between Dimitri Van den Bergh and Nathan Aspinall, who has lost his two previous Premier League ties in Nottingham.

Aspinall occupies third spot heading into Night Seven, and the 2020 runner-up has enjoyed a strong start on his return to the Premier League fold, winning five of his six quarter-final tussles thus far.

However, Van den Bergh averaged over 105 to dispatch Aspinall on Night Three, and the Belgian knows that victory in Nottingham will see him close the gap on the Stockport star to just two points.

Elsewhere, World Cup of Darts partners Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price will collide in an all-Welsh affair, for the right to play Van den Bergh or Aspinall in the semi-finals.

The pair suffered quarter-final defeats to Van Gerwen and Wright respectively in Liverpool last week, and both will be eyeing an instant response as they prepare to lock horns for the first time this season.

Clayton topped last year's league phase after claiming four nightly victories, although Price currently leads his compatriot by a solitary point, as he targets Play-Off qualification for the first time in five appearances.

2023 Premier League Fixtures

Night One - Thursday February 2

The SSE Arena, Belfast

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Jonny Clayton

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Michael Smith

Chris Dobey 6-3 Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Chris Dobey 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Final

Chris Dobey 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Night Two - Thursday February 9

Cardiff International Arena

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Semi-Finals

Michael Smith 4-6 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Final

Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Gerwyn Price

Night Three - Thursday February 16

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright 4-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price 3-6 Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Chris Dobey

Semi-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 1-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael Smith 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Final

Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-6 Michael Smith

Night Four - Thursday February 23

3Arena, Dublin

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith 6-5 Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey 3-6 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-finals

Michael Smith 1-6 Gerwyn Price

Jonny Clayton 3-6 Michael van Gerwen



Final

Gerwyn Price 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Night Five - Thursday March 2

Westpoint Exeter

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Michael Smith

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Peter Wright

Semi-finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Dimitri Van den Bergh 2-6 Jonny Clayton

Final

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Jonny Clayton

Night Six - Thursday March 9

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price 5-4 Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen 6-2Jonny Clayton

Chris Dobey 4-6 Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith 6-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Semi-finals

Peter Wright 1-6 Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall 2-6 Michael Smith

Final

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Michael Smith

Night Seven - Thursday March 16

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton vs Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey vs Michael Smith

Night Eight - Thursday March 23

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Quarter-Finals

Fixtures based on league table following Night Seven

Night Nine - Thursday March 30

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall vs Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price

Night Ten - Thursday April 6

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall vs Jonny Clayton

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright vs Michael Smith

Night 11 - Thursday April 13

The Brighton Centre

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey vs Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith

Night 12 - Thursday April 20

Rotterdam Ahoy

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey vs Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

Night 13 - Thursday April 27

First Direct Arena, Leeds

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night 14 - Thursday May 4

AO Arena, Manchester

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton

Chris Dobey vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Night 15 - Thursday May 11

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton vs Dimitri Van den Bergh