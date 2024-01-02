Luke Littler admits it's 'beyond believable' he has reached World Darts Championship final

Teenage sensation Luke Littler admits it's "beyond believable" that he has reached the World Darts Championship final where he will face Luke Humphries.

Littler became the youngest player ever to reach the final when he defeated Rob Cross 6-2 with quite a bit to spare.

The 16-year-old, who is days away from his 17th birthday (Jan 21), now has a shot at claiming an historic place in the sport as he takes aim at the title at Alexandra Palace.

He is now on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time, which would rival Emma Raducanu's US Open win in 2021.

"It's not even sunk in yet," said Littler. "I threw big averages on the floor the past year and I'm happy to bring it on to the big stage.

"I've got to stay focused, be Luke Littler and relax. It's beyond believable. I only set a goal of winning one game and coming back after Christmas and I'm still standing.

"I can't imagine lifting the trophy. I have to just beat whoever is in front of me. I've got to stay mature, got to be myself and keep myself to myself.

"I've got to stay composed and try and get over that line."

Littler has knocked out two former World Champions in Raymond van Barneveld and Cross, and now he has he sights set on holding aloft The Sid Waddell Trophy when he faces the best player on planet darts in Humphries.

"I've just got to beat whoever is in front of me tomorrow. It's not even sunk in yet," he said. "This World Championship I've got nothing to lose, it's just a free hit and here I am still standing. There's no pressure, I just take everything in my stride.

"I've got to believe in myself, believe in my ability and so far, so good."

Littler, who revealed he received pre-match messages from footballers Luke Shaw and Rio Ferdinand, only qualified for the tournament by winning the World Youth Championship in November and his fairy tale run has put the PDC under pressure to hand him a place in the forthcoming Premier League.

Humphries delivered one of the best ever performances at the tournament as he whitewashed Michael van Gerwen's conqueror Scott Williams 6-0.

"The way he's played, I've seen it many times," Humphries said of Littler. "When you come up on this stage it can be a lot tougher but he's just proved he's got a lot of bottle.

"Nothing is going to faze him. If he plays like he did tonight, tomorrow is not going to faze him at all, so I will probably have to play the game of my life.

"I will probably have to play like that again to stand a chance of beating him.

"I know what's in front of me and what the task is. I've got to play at my best tomorrow but I'm hoping I make him play his best as well and we give the fans hopefully one of the best World finals we have ever seen."

Pundit Wayne Mardle admits Littler continues to perform beyond the highest level, calling his performances "magnificent".

"He averages 106.05 in the biggest match of his life," Mardle said. "The kid just takes it all in his stride. Absolutely magnificent.

"If you're sat at home and witnessed that or are here, you've witnessed something utterly mind-boggling. A 16-year-old is in the final of the World Championship."

