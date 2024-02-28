Peter Wright says he is confident of Premier League revival and UK Open win after going back to old darts

Peter Wright tinkered with his darts due to the success of young players like Luke Littler - but has gone back to what he knows and feels he will find his Premier League form and win the UK Open.

Two-time world champion Wright was knocked out in the second round at Alexandra Palace in December while he is yet to register a Premier League point this term following four defeats in a row.

Snakebite put in an improved showing against Littler in Newcastle last week as he was pipped in a last-leg decider and feels he will only get better, warning players to "hit their doubles or start losing."

Night Five, Exeter - Thursday February 29 Quarter-finals Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Michael Smith

Wright plays Nathan Aspinall - who was beaten in the Newcastle final by Michael van Gerwen - in Exeter on Thursday and will then bid for a second UK Open title in Minehead over the weekend.

"I am getting better, I am happy with what I am playing with at the moment," the 53-year-old told Sky Sports' Love the Darts Podcast.

"I was trying to throw quicker, trying long points, a heavier dart, but it didn't work so I have gone back to the old Diamonds. They sort of work.

'I could stick with these darts for rest of the year'

"Watching the youngsters these days, most of them use long points - Luke Littler, Gian van Veen, Beau Greaves. It seemed that was the way to go, but it doesn't suit me.

"So it's back to what I know - what's right and wins titles. I think I throw the Diamond darts wonky, it doesn't seem a nice action, but they go roughly where I want them to.

"I could potentially stick with them for most of the year - but I've said that about many darts! I picked up the Diamond darts in practice and within four throws two 180s, stuff like that.

Image: Michael van Gerwen heads the Premier League table by eight points after a third nightly win in a row, with Wright rock bottom

"Now I am starting to play some decent darts and I am only going to get better. Everyone else is going to have to hit the doubles straightaway or they will start losing. I am confident now.

"The wins will come, even if they don't come this Thursday. I can win five on the trot!

"It's not like the Premier League before where halfway through you get chucked out. Hopefully form of [others] drops off a bit for me to sneak up and get into the top four.

Image: Wright has lost all four of his matches in this year's Premier League so far

'Littler is inspiring me - and I will win UK Open!'

"I could quite easily have retired after the World Championships with all the stuff I have won but I have not finished with all these guys yet and there is a little man [Littler] inspiring all the darts players.

"Good on him. It is making us all better, inspiring me to be better."

On the UK Open, which has an unseeded draw, 2017 champion Wright added: "I think I will win it.

"You can name another 20 players that are on form at the moment that could potentially win but I would put myself above them. I think I have the right mindset and my game is near enough there.

Image: Wright won the UK Open in 2017 to claim his first major PDC title (Pic credit: Lawrence Lustig)

"I had been in the final of it twice before [in 2015 and 2016] so to win it that year was fantastic. It's probably one of the hardest tournaments to win as it is so open and a short format.

"It's a nightmare. You could be drawn first on and only have two hours to get ready. You need to be practising for a couple of hours before waiting for the draw to come out.

"You also need to see what board you are on - main stage or a side board. That's where the nervousness comes in."

Premier League Darts continues on Sky Sports on Thursday with Week Five in Exeter. Watch live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

