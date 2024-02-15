Premier League Darts fixtures 2024: Full schedule after Michael van Gerwen inflicts heartbreaking defeat on Luke Littler in Berlin

Keep up to date with the 2024 betMGM Premier League fixtures and results as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries headline in Glasgow.

Littler, who turned 17 in January, entered the competition on the back of his whirlwind run at Alexandra Palace and being crowned the Bahrain Darts Masters champion, beating Van Gerwen in the final and hitting a historic nine-darter against Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals.

Reigning champion Van Gerwen is chasing a record-extending eighth Premier League crown, having successfully defended his title last year.

2023 runner-up Gerwyn Price is involved as well, plus former world champions Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross in a stacked line-up, with Aspinall completing the eight-player field for what promises to be 17 fascinating weeks of action.

The 2024 Premier League Darts format will see eight of the sport's top stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.

Points will be awarded each night to form the league table, from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs, which will be held at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.

Premier League Darts 2024 Table Player Nights Won Matches Won Points Michael Smith 1 4 7 Michael van Gerwen 1 3 5 Luke Littler 0 3 5 Gerwyn Price 0 2 3 Rob Cross 0 1 2 Luke Humphries 0 1 2 Nathan Aspinall 0 0 0 Peter Wright 0 0 0

Premier League Darts fixtures 2024 - watch all live on Sky Sports

Night One: Thursday February 1, Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross 6-3 Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler 6-2 Luke Humphries

Semi-Finals

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross

Michael Smith 6-5 Luke Littler

Final

Michael Smith 6-2 Gerwyn Price

Night Two: Thursday February 8, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler 6-5 Rob Cross

Luke Humphries 6-5 Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Michael Smith

Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries

Final

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Littler

Night Three: Thursday February 15, OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross 6-4 Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Peter Wright

Luke Humphries 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Luke Littler

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Rob Cross

Luke Humphries 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Final

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Humphries

Night Four: Thursday February 22, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries

Peter Wright vs Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Night Five: Thursday February 29, Westpoint Exeter

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross

Luke Littler vs Michael Smith

Night Six: Thursday March 7, The Brighton Centre

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler

Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

Night Seven: Thursday March 14, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler

Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall

Night Eight: Thursday March 21, 3Arena, Dublin

Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven

Night Nine: Thursday March 28, SSE Arena, Belfast

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler

Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross vs Peter Wright

Night Ten: Thursday April 4, AO Arena, Manchester

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross

Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

Night 11: Thursday April 11, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries

Rob Cross vs Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

Night 12: Thursday April 18, Rotterdam Ahoy

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Luke Littler

Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries

Night 13: Thursday April 25, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Quarter-Finals

Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Rob Cross

Night 14: Thursday May 2, P&J Live, Aberdeen

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright vs Michael Smith

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries

Night 15: Thursday May 9, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler vs Peter Wright

Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith

Night 16: Thursday May 16, Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Fixtures confirmed following Night 15

Play-offs: , Thursday May 23, The O2, London

Semi-Finals / Final TBC

