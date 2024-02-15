Premier League Darts fixtures 2024: Full schedule after Michael van Gerwen inflicts heartbreaking defeat on Luke Littler in Berlin

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen headline the action; Premier League Darts returns to Sky Sports on Thursday February 15 as Glasgow takes centre stage in the 17-week extravaganza all the way through to the play-offs on May 23
Thursday 15 February 2024 23:37, UK
Keep up to date with the 2024 betMGM Premier League fixtures and results as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries headline in Glasgow.
Littler, who turned 17 in January, entered the competition on the back of his whirlwind run at Alexandra Palace and being crowned the Bahrain Darts Masters champion, beating Van Gerwen in the final and hitting a historic nine-darter against Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals.
Reigning champion Van Gerwen is chasing a record-extending eighth Premier League crown, having successfully defended his title last year.
2023 runner-up Gerwyn Price is involved as well, plus former world champions Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross in a stacked line-up, with Aspinall completing the eight-player field for what promises to be 17 fascinating weeks of action.
The 2024 Premier League Darts format will see eight of the sport's top stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.
Points will be awarded each night to form the league table, from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs, which will be held at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.
|Player
|Nights Won
|Matches Won
|Points
|Michael Smith
|1
|4
|7
|Michael van Gerwen
|1
|3
|5
|Luke Littler
|0
|3
|5
|Gerwyn Price
|0
|2
|3
|Rob Cross
|0
|1
|2
|Luke Humphries
|0
|1
|2
|Nathan Aspinall
|0
|0
|0
|Peter Wright
|0
|0
|0
Quarter-Finals
Rob Cross 6-3 Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
Michael Smith 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
Luke Littler 6-2 Luke Humphries
Semi-Finals
Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross
Michael Smith 6-5 Luke Littler
Final
Michael Smith 6-2 Gerwyn Price
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith 6-4 Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler 6-5 Rob Cross
Luke Humphries 6-5 Peter Wright
Semi-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Michael Smith
Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries
Final
Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Littler
Quarter-Finals
Rob Cross 6-4 Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Peter Wright
Luke Humphries 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price 6-5 Luke Littler
Semi-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Rob Cross
Luke Humphries 6-3 Gerwyn Price
Final
Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Humphries
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries
Peter Wright vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Michael Smith
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler
Michael Smith vs Peter Wright
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall
Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler
Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Peter Wright
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries
Rob Cross vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries
Quarter-Finals
Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Rob Cross
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Michael Smith
Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler vs Peter Wright
Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith
Fixtures confirmed following Night 15
Semi-Finals / Final TBC