Premier League Darts fixtures 2024: Full schedule after Michael van Gerwen inflicts heartbreaking defeat on Luke Littler in Berlin

Luke Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen headline the action; Premier League Darts returns to Sky Sports on Thursday February 15 as Glasgow takes centre stage in the 17-week extravaganza all the way through to the play-offs on May 23

Thursday 15 February 2024 23:37, UK

Luke Littler stuns Nathan Aspinall in the opening leg of the quarter-finals of the Bahrain Darts Masters by hitting a nine-darter

Keep up to date with the 2024 betMGM Premier League fixtures and results as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries headline in Glasgow.

Littler, who turned 17 in January, entered the competition on the back of his whirlwind run at Alexandra Palace and being crowned the Bahrain Darts Masters champion, beating Van Gerwen in the final and hitting a historic nine-darter against Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals.

Reigning champion Van Gerwen is chasing a record-extending eighth Premier League crown, having successfully defended his title last year.

Glen Durrant says we are witnessing a special talent in Luke Littler and believes he could win the Premier League in his debut year

2023 runner-up Gerwyn Price is involved as well, plus former world champions Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross in a stacked line-up, with Aspinall completing the eight-player field for what promises to be 17 fascinating weeks of action.

Highlights of the 2024 World Darts Championship final between world No 1 Luke Humphries and teenage sensation Luke Littler

The 2024 Premier League Darts format will see eight of the sport's top stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.

Points will be awarded each night to form the league table, from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs, which will be held at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.

Premier League Darts 2024 Table

Player Nights Won Matches Won Points
Michael Smith 1 4 7
Michael van Gerwen 1 3 5
Luke Littler 0 3 5
Gerwyn Price 0 2 3
Rob Cross 0 1 2
Luke Humphries 0 1 2
Nathan Aspinall 0 0 0
Peter Wright 0 0 0

Premier League Darts fixtures 2024 - watch all live on Sky Sports

Night One: Thursday February 1, Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Quarter-Finals
Rob Cross 6-3 Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
Michael Smith 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
Luke Littler 6-2 Luke Humphries

Semi-Finals
Gerwyn Price 6-2 Rob Cross
Michael Smith 6-5 Luke Littler

Final
Michael Smith 6-2 Gerwyn Price

Michael Smith and Luke Humphries were both clearly angered by repeated whistling during their betMGM Premier League matches against Luke Littler in Cardiff

Night Two: Thursday February 8, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith 6-4 Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler 6-5 Rob Cross
Luke Humphries 6-5 Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Michael Smith
Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries

Final

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen edged Luke Littler 6-5 in a dramatic last-leg decider on night two of Premier League Darts

Night Three: Thursday February 15, OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Quarter-Finals
Rob Cross 6-4 Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Peter Wright
Luke Humphries 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price 6-5 Luke Littler

Semi-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Rob Cross
Luke Humphries 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Final
Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price and Luke Littler played out an enthralling encounter in their quarter-final match in Glasgow

Night Four: Thursday February 22, Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries
Peter Wright vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Night Five: Thursday February 29, Westpoint Exeter

Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Michael Smith

Night Six: Thursday March 7, The Brighton Centre

Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler
Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

Night Seven: Thursday March 14, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall

Night Eight: Thursday March 21, 3Arena, Dublin

Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven

Night Nine: Thursday March 28, SSE Arena, Belfast

Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler
Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Peter Wright

Night Ten: Thursday April 4, AO Arena, Manchester

Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

Night 11: Thursday April 11, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries
Rob Cross vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

Night 12: Thursday April 18, Rotterdam Ahoy

Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries

Night 13: Thursday April 25, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Quarter-Finals
Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Rob Cross

Night 14: Thursday May 2, P&J Live, Aberdeen

Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Michael Smith
Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries

Night 15: Thursday May 9, First Direct Arena, Leeds

Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler vs Peter Wright
Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith

Night 16: Thursday May 16, Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Fixtures confirmed following Night 15

Play-offs: , Thursday May 23, The O2, London

Semi-Finals / Final TBC

