Luke Littler knocked out of UK Open in quarter-finals after thrilling defeat to Damon Heta in Minehead

Luke Littler beaten 10-8 by Damon Heta in classic encounter at UK Open as he exits at quarter-final stage; teenager back action on Night Six of Premier League Darts on Thursday, live on Sky Sports; Heta faces Dimitri Van den Bergh in UK Open semi-finals as Luke Humphries plays Ricky Evans
Sunday 3 March 2024 16:44, UK
Luke Littler's pursuit of a first major PDC title was ended by Damon Heta in a high-quality quarter-final at the UK Open.
Littler - runner-up to Luke Humphries in January's World Championship before winning the Bahrain Darts Masters later that month - was downed 10-8 by the Australian in Minehead on Sunday.
The 17-year-old found himself 9-6 down to Heta but fought back and seemed poised to set up a last-leg decider before squandering two darts at double 10 for 9-9.
Heta returned to take out double 16, his fourth match dart, to progress to the evening's semi-finals in which he will take on Dimitri Van den Bergh and world No 1 Humphries will meet Ricky Evans.
Heta averaged 106.04 compared to Littler's 104.77, while his checkout success of 48 per cent was eight better than Littler's during a classic encounter at Butlin's.
The Heat said afterwards: "Luke has taken the media and darts by storm. I love him to bits.
"It's a massive boost for darts... but for myself I know what I am up against. These are the guys I need to beat."
Humphries kicked off the afternoon session with an 8-2 demolition of Cazoo Masters champion Stephen Bunting, before Evans overcame Rob Cross 10-7 to reach his maiden major PDC semi-final and Van den Bergh then defeated Martin Lukeman 10-5.
The UK Open, dubbed the FA Cup of darts due to its open draw, was won in 2023 by Andrew Gilding as he beat Michael van Gerwen 11-10 to claim his first televised title.
Gilding was dumped out in the fifth round this year following a 10-1 thrashing at the hands of 2017 champion Peter Wright, while three-time winner Van Gerwen was dispatched a round earlier, beaten 10-7 by Mensur Suljovic.
Littler, who knocked out James Wade, Martin Schindler and Dave Chisnall to reach the quarter-finals in Minehead, will return to action on night six of the Premier League in Brighton on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.
|Quarter-finals
|Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price
|Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen
|Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler
|Michael Smith vs Peter Wright
Stream darts, including the Premier League, and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.
You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...