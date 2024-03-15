Noa-Lynn van Leuven becomes first woman to win darts Challenger Tour event on sensational debut

Noa-Lynn van Leuven became the first woman to win a darts Challenger Tour event with victory at Event Six in Hildesheim, Germany.

Van Leuven, who is a trans woman, stormed to the final with impressive wins over Jamie Atkins, Nicolas Thuillier, Stefan Bellmont, Alexander Merkx, Darryl Pilgrim, John Henderson and Cam Crabtree to secure a final spot.

The 27-year-old then produced a ton-plus average to beat Tytus Kanik 5-3 in the final with an average of 100.97.

The title earned Van Leuven the top prize of £2,500, which also moved her directly up to seventh place on the PDC Challenge Tour Order of Merit.

In 2023, Van Leuven qualified for the Women's World Matchplay, making her the first ever transwoman to appear at a televised tournament at the PDC.

The top two players from the Challenge Tour Order of Merit will win a PDC Tour Card for 2025-26 and a place in the 2025 World Darts Championship.

2024 Winmau Challenge Tour

Friday March 15, Halle 39, Hildesheim

Event Six

Quarter-Finals

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-3 John Henderson

Cam Crabtree 5-1 Charlie Martin

Tytus Kanik 5-1 Sebastian Bialecki

Aden Kirk 5-2 Danny Jansen

Semi-Finals

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-2 Cam Crabtree

Tytus Kanik 5-4 Aden Kirk

Final

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-3 Tytus Kanik

Van Leuven's story...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PDC chief executive Matt Porter explains why Van Leuven's participation at the Women's Matchplay Darts is an important milestone for the sport

In July 2023, Van Leuven spoke to Sky Sports about her transitioning period, opening up to her family, the devastation of losing close friends, how winning the Denmark Open left a sour taste in a remarkable story.

She became the first trans woman to play in a TV darts tournament at the Women's World Matchplay where she feel to defeat against Beau Greaves in the opening round.

In her interview, Van Leuven admitted she fell out of love with darts and quit the sport before her transition started in 2022.

She said: "I never really got into a group with people around darts. I was really unhappy with myself so my darts game wasn't that good. When you're not feeling great then nothing in life will be really, really good. I quit darts and then I became a happier version of myself but then I really wanted to start playing darts again.

"I tried to enjoy life as much as possible. I transitioned before going through a lot of meetings with a psychologist."

Explaining to her family and friends what she was undergoing proved one of the hardest moments in her life.

"It was really tough," said Van Leuven. "I told a really good friend of mine and she was really supportive but she also said I had to tell my mum.

"I think it was about a week later when I told her and a week later I was already at the doctors and I think it took me a couple more months before I told my dad and other family members, but they were all really supportive to me. It was really nice which has really helped me through everything."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Michael van Gerwen is a seven-time Premier League champion

The Premier League continues with Night Eight in Dublin on Thursday, March 21, as Luke Humphries opens his bid for a third consecutive nightly win against Peter Wright.



Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price will aim to halt their losing runs when they go head-to-head, Luke Littler will play Michael Smith for a place in the semi-finals, while Nathan Aspinall and Rob Cross also collide in the Irish capital.

Fixtures: Night Eight, 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday, March 21 Quarter-finals Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price Luke Littler vs Michael Smith

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 1 Cardiff Feb 1 Winner: Michael Smith Night 2 Berlin Feb 8 Winner: Michael van Gerwen Night 3 Glasgow Feb 15 Winner: Michael van Gerwen Night 4 Newcastle Feb 22 Winner: Michael van Gerwen Night 5 Exeter Feb 29 Winner: Nathan Aspinall Night 6 Brighton March 7 Winner: Luke Humphries Night 7 Nottingham March 14 Winner: Luke Humphries Night 8 Dublin March 21 Night 9 Belfast March 28 Night 10 Manchester April 4 Night 11 Birmingham April 11 Night 12 Rotterdam April 18 Night 13 Liverpool April 25 Night 14 Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 Leeds May 9 Night 16 Sheffield May 16 Finals Night The O2, London May 23

