Gary Anderson wins first PDC European Tour darts title in over a decade with victory over Ross Smith

Gary Anderson claimed his first PDC European Tour title in over a decade after beating Ross Smith 8-6 to win the NEO.bet European Darts Grand Prix in Germany.

The 53-year-old produced a 121 finish to take a 7-6 lead and then wrapped up victory in the next leg after Smith - who was looking to land his first European Tour trophy - squandered seven darts to take the match to a decider.

Anderson had come through a last-leg shootout earlier in the day to beat Josh Rock 6-5 in the quarter-finals and then knocked out defending champion Rob Cross 7-5 in the semis.

Speaking on stage after beating Smith, the two-time PDC world champion said: "My last three games, I've been so lucky. I've never been so lucky in my life playing darts. I don't know how I won tonight, to be honest."

Anderson, who took a seven-year hiatus from the European Tour until 2023, added: "Many years ago when I played in the European Tour the crowd was just starting to grow and since then it's just got bigger and bigger.

"Wherever you go now, people want to play darts and watch darts; these crowds are incredible."

Image: Anderson beat Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock and Rob Cross before overcoming Smith in the final

Smith, who led Anderson 4-3 and 6-5, survived 10 match darts throughout the day including three as he pipped Michael van Gerwen 7-6 in the semi-finals, with Van Gerwen busting on double four and then missing double 18 twice in the final leg.

The Englishman was taken to last-leg shootouts in each of his matches on Sunday, beating Ritchie Edhouse 6-5 in the last 16 and Damon Heta 6-5 in the last eight, before squeezing past Van Gerwen and being edge out by Anderson.

Smith said: "I can't complain, I'm gutted but I'll be back on the practice board and keep working hard.

"Congratulations to Gary, everyone knows how good he is; he's just Gary Anderson! I'll take getting to the final all day long and hopefully will go one better next time."

Reigning world champion Luke Humphries - who knocked out Luke Littler in the last 32 on Saturday night - was beaten 6-2 by Cross in the quarter-finals in a repeat match of the 2023 final.

European Darts Grand Prix - Sunday's results

Final

Gary Anderson 8-6 Gary Ross Smith

Semi-Finals

Gary Anderson 7-5 Rob Cross

Ross Smith 7-6 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-Finals

Gary Anderson 6-5 Josh Rock

Rob Cross 6-2 Luke Humphries

Ross Smith 6-5 Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Last 16

Josh Rock 6-5 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross 6-1 Danny Noppert

Luke Humphries 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Ross Smith 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Damon Heta 6-2 Scott Williams

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Dave Chisnall

