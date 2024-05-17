Luke Littler or Jose de Sousa? Which 120 checkout was more special? Have your say!

In Thursday evening's opening quarter-final in Sheffield, Littler guaranteed top spot in this year's Premier League with a battling 6-4 success against Peter Wright, conjuring up an outrageous 120 checkout on his way to victory.

"He's not... he's not... Oh my word! Breath-taking... what a talent! What a shot!," screamed commentator Stuart Pyke as 'The Nuke' struck three double tops for one of the greatest finishes of all time.

Littler joined Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen and Glen Durrant in topping the league phase on debut, and his 40-point haul matched Jonny Clayton's tally from the 2022 season.

Littler's 120 finish was reminiscent of De Sousa's tops, tops, tops, finish against Nathan Aspinall at the Marshall Arena on Night 16 of the 2021 Premier League.

Wayne Mardle lost his voice after commentating on some incredible showboating from 'The Special One'.

"He's not... he's not...oh, he's not! Oh, stop it! Oh, oh... stop it! Stop it, right now. That is... I've gone, I've gone."

It's the Play-Offs, who wins?

Image: Michael van Gerwen is the seven-time Premier League champion

The Premier League Play-Offs take place at The O2 in London, as the top four compete for the £275,000 top prize in the capital.

Table-topper Luke Littler will play 2018 runner-up Michael Smith in the opening semi-final, before World Champion Luke Humphries takes on reigning champion Michael van Gerwen.

Fixtures: Night 17 at London's O2 on Thursday, May 23 Semi-finals Luke Littler vs Michael Smith Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

