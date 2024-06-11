Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves set to headline Women's World Matchplay

Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves are set to headline the Women's World Matchplay in July as the qualification race reaches its conclusion this weekend.

The PDC Women's Series resumes in Wigan with Events 9-12 taking place on June 15-16 at the Robin Park Tennis Centre, as the biggest names in the women's game battle it out for a place in the eight-player knockout event at the Winter Gardens.

The top eight players on the rolling 12-month Women's World Matchplay Order of Merit following Event 12 will seal their place in next month's showpiece event, which will be televised live on Sky Sports.

The third staging of the tournament will take place on the afternoon of Sunday July 21, with reigning champion Greaves and 2022 winner Sherrock set to headline the £25,000 event.

Last year's runner-up, Mikuru Suzuki, and four-time Lakeside champion Lisa Ashton are also poised to return, alongside Dutch star Noa-Lynn van Leuven, a two-time winner on the Women's Series in 2024.

Wales' Rhian O'Sullivan, three-time Lakeside Champion Anastasia Dobromyslova and Irish youngster Katie Sheldon currently occupy the final three qualification places, with Sheldon just £200 above the cut-off.

Natalie Gilbert - a winner on the Women's Series in 2023 - leads the chasing pack, which also includes Ireland's Robyn Byrne and 2022 runner-up Aileen de Graaf.

Events 9-10 will take place on Saturday June 15 before Events 11-12 round off the weekend's action on Sunday June 16.

Will Littler be playing in Blackpool?

There are five ranking events remaining before the World Matchplay qualification cut-off on July 3, with four Players Championship events taking place alongside the European Darts Open in Leverkusen from June 21-23.

Following the conclusion of Players Championship 14, the 32-player field for next month's World Matchplay will be confirmed.

The top 16 players from the PDC Order of Merit will be seeded for July's showpiece event in Blackpool, and they will be joined by 16 qualifiers from the 12-month ProTour Order of Merit.

Reigning champion Nathan Aspinall will be aiming to retain the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy from July 13-21, with world No 1 Luke Humphries and three-time champion Michael van Gerwen also set to headline the £800,000 event.

Former winners Rob Cross, Peter Wright and Dimitri Van den Bergh will also be among the 16 seeds at the Winter Gardens, alongside world No 3 Michael Smith and 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price.

Two-time World Champion Gary Anderson - a World Matchplay winner in 2018 - will head up the 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit, as Premier League champion Luke Littler prepares to make his highly-anticipated Blackpool bow.

European Championship semi-finalist Gian van Veen and Germany's Ricardo Pietreczko are also poised to make their World Matchplay debuts next month, as are Ritchie Edhouse and Luke Woodhouse.

Former champion James Wade - an ever-present in Blackpool since 2006 - currently occupies the final provisional qualification place on the ProTour Order of Merit, with Kevin Doets, Callan Rydz and Mike De Decker leading the chasing pack.

What's next on Sky Sports?

The World Cup of Darts will take place from June 27-30 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany.

Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are the defending champions and they'll be determined to fend off 39 other nations to retain their title.

Luke Humphries and Michael Smith are in line to represent England but Luke Littler will not feature because the two highest-ranked English players in the PDC Order of Merit are picked. 'The Nuke' is currently 25th in the Order of Merit.

Fans are able to stream the entire action on NOW TV through their mobile device or table.

World Cup of Darts: Fixtures

Thursday, June 27 (6pm BST)

Group Stage - Opening Matches

Friday, June 28

Afternoon Session (11am BST)

Group Stage - Second Matches

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Group Stage - Final Matches

Saturday, June 29

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday, June 30

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

What is the format?

Group Stage - Best of seven legs

Second Round - Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Final - Best of 19 legs

All matches will be played in a doubles format