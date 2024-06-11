PDC Darts: Stephen Bunting hits epic nine-darter as Alan Soutar wins maiden tour title

Stephen Bunting hit a superb nine-dart finish in a stellar performance at the Players Championship 11 in Germany on Tuesday.

The world number 16 produced one of the performances of the day in his opening round win against Robbie Knops, averaging 107.89 and landing a nine-darter in leg two of the contest. Bunting started the second leg with two 180 scores, and rounded it off with a 141 finish.

It was Bunting's third nine-darter on the PDC Tour, after hitting one at a Euro Tour qualifying tournament in 2018 and then at a Players Championship event in 2021, and it helped to carry him to a 6-4 victory

Adam Hunt also achieved a nine-dart finish against a Belgian opponent, firing in a perfect leg of his own in a losing cause against Kim Huybrechts.

Soutar victorious over Gurney in Players Championship showpiece

Alan Soutar secured his maiden PDC ranking title with a deciding-leg success against Daryl Gurney in Tuesday's Players Championship 11 decider.

Soutar - a firefighter by trade - produced a series of blistering displays in Hildesheim to pocket the £15,000 top prize and become the 11th different winner in as many Players Championship events in 2024.

Following a promising start to his PDC career, Soutar endured a miserable 2023 campaign which left him facing a battle to preserve his Tour Card status over the coming months.

2024 Players Championship 11 - results Last 16 Raymond van Barneveld 6-2 Scott Williams Kevin Doets 6-5 Mike De Decker James Wade 6-4 Damon Heta Daryl Gurney 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena Alan Soutar 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Jeffrey Sparidaans Madars Razma 6-1 Gerwyn Price Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-0 Stephen Burton Quarter-finals Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Kevin Doets Daryl Gurney 6-4 James Wade Alan Soutar 6-3 Niels Zonneveld Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Madars Razma Semi-finals Daryl Gurney 7-4 Raymond van Barneveld Alan Soutar 7-0 Dirk van Duijvenbode Final Alan Soutar 8-7 Daryl Gurney

However, the popular Scot reaffirmed his credentials with a landmark victory at Halle 39, crashing in a nerveless 11-darter to deny Gurney in a dramatic last-leg shoot-out in a day where his average never wavered below 93 across the entirety of Tuesday's packed day of play.

"To win a ProTour in this room against 127 other players that I respect so much, it's unbelievable," reflected an ecstatic Soutar.

"This is possibly the best thing I've done in darts, apart from winning the World Cup with Scotland in the WDF system.

"Last year was a disaster for me and I've been in danger of losing my Tour Card, so to produce the darts I have all day, I'm absolutely delighted."

Image: Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price are reigning World Cup of Darts champions

The World Cup of Darts will take place from June 27-30 at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt, Germany.

Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are the defending champions and they'll be determined to fend off 39 other nations to retain their title.

Luke Humphries and Michael Smith are in line to represent England but Luke Littler will not feature because the two highest-ranked English players in the PDC Order of Merit are picked. 'The Nuke' is currently 25th in the Order of Merit.

World Cup of Darts: Fixtures

Thursday, June 27 (6pm BST)

Group Stage - Opening Matches

Friday, June 28

Afternoon Session (11am BST)

Group Stage - Second Matches

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Group Stage - Final Matches

Saturday, June 29

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday, June 30

Afternoon Session (12pm BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (6pm BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

What is the format?

Group Stage - Best of seven legs

- Best of seven legs Second Round - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs

- Best of 15 legs Final - Best of 19 legs

All matches will be played in a doubles format