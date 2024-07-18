Michael van Gerwen labels Andrew Gilding 'the assassin' ahead of World Matchplay showdown in Blackpool

Michael van Gerwen has labelled Andrew Gilding "the assassin" with 'Goldfinger' now plotting another upset over the Dutchman on Friday night at the World Matchplay.

Gilding broke new ground in Blackpool with a resounding 11-5 success against Krzysztof Ratajski on Wednesday night, which earned him a spot in his maiden World Matchplay quarter-final.

The 53-year-old produced 110 and 127 combinations en route to establishing a commanding 7-2 advantage, and he then thwarted any prospect of a fightback from the Polish No 1 by winning the next four legs without reply to triumph with a 98 average.

Gilding will take on three-time winner Van Gerwen in the last eight, in a repeat of their memorable 2023 UK Open decider which he won in dramatic fashion.

World Matchplay Darts: Quarter-Final Fixtures (First to 16 legs) Michael van Gerwen vs Andrew Gilding Michael Smith vs Rob Cross

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gilding hit a superb 127 finish on the bull during his victory against Krzysztof Ratajski

"I'm starting to believe now. I have already got further than I have before, and that's always my goal - go one better than before," said Gilding.

"Experience is invaluable, and I'm starting to feel more comfortable on these stages now."

He later told a press conference: "I've been practising my technique trying to get that straight dart through whereas before I've just been throwing the darts rather than focusing on technique.

"What I really want is a nine-darter on stage. I don't know if they still give you a gold pin for that - that's what I really want.

"I know I said I wanted to buy a flat when I won the UK Open but now we're hoping to get a bungalow, so that's probably an incentive. There's big money to be had."

Asked whether people are going to be scared of 'Goldfinger' this week, he replied: "What did Michael van Gerwen call me? The assassin!

"I beat him in Minehead, but is it an advantage? He's probably just going to step it up. He's going to be furious."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After defeating Joe Cullen in Blackpool, Van Gerwen said he can't wait for his next game against Gilding

Van Gerwen called Gilding "one of the most underestimated players on the tour" ahead of their Friday night showdown - live on Sky Sports Action.

"I cannot wait to play my next game. I'm buzzing," said the Dutchman. "Andrew is probably one of the most underestimated players on the tour. When he's on it he can be really dangerous.

"Of course I lost a big final to him at the UK Open before, but I'm not going to let him beat me in the next game.

"This is one of the biggest tournaments of the year. Everybody wants to win this, and I'm confident. I feel good."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player MVG took out this 151 in spectacular style against Cullen

What's happening on Friday at the World Matchplay?

Image: Van Gerwen returns to action at the Winter Gardens on Friday

The 2024 Betfred World Matchplay continues at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, with the last two quarter-finals on Friday, July 19 on Sky Sports Action from 8pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm. Get instant access to the World Matchplay for £26 with NOW.

Van Gerwen continues his title challenge against Gilding in the last eight, in a repeat of their memorable 2023 UK Open decider, while Rob Cross faces a fascinating quarter-final showdown against Michael Smith.

The iconic summer tournament sees 32 of the world's top stars battling it out across nine days for the Phil Taylor Trophy and £800,000 in prize money.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.