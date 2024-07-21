World Matchplay Darts: Luke Humphries joins the greats after beating Michael van Gerwen to claim title in Blackpool

Luke Humphries became just the fourth man to win the World Championship and World Matchplay in the same year after a dramatic triumph over Michael van Gerwen in Blackpool.

The world No 1, who won at Alexandra Palace in January, cemented his position at the summit of the sport with a stunning 18-15 win over Van Gerwen at the Winter Gardens.

Victory sees him join the Dutchman, Phil Taylor and Peter Wright in winning the two most prestigious competitions in the same year.

The match could have gone either way, with Van Gerwen missing four darts to make it 16-16 as Humphries claimed a maiden Matchplay title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries won his maiden World Matchplay title with this ton out on tops-tops

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries says he will be watching his winning tops-tops checkout again and again after winning the World Matchplay

"I am really blessed to be up on this stage in this great sport. To put my name on the Phil Taylor Trophy means the world to me," said Humphries, who averaged 100.94 and fired in 12 maximums.

"I've just got to a level where I feel really comfortable. I've worked incredibly hard on my game and this is the reward I get for it."

Victory sees Humphries join Van Gerwen, Phil Taylor and Peter Wright in winning the two most prestigious competitions in the same year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries celebrated winning the World Matchplay in style

Since Humphries was beaten in the Matchplay semi-final 12 months ago he has made eight finals in 10 major tournaments, winning seven of them in a stellar year where he has consistently been the best player, with only Luke Littler for competition.

And he has a hoodoo over Van Gerwen as this was the eighth-straight victory over the Dutchman, who was eyeing a fourth title in Blackpool.

Van Gerwen was hoping to end a lean 12 months by winning his biggest tournament since the 2023 Premier League but came up short against the Humphries juggernaut.

It was an enthralling battle that could have gone either way and Van Gerwen will be leaving with regrets as he had four darts to level at 16-16 and then another three to make it 17-16.

But Humphries claimed a maiden title in Blackpool and a £200,000 payday, by taking out 100 as his domination continued.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Humphries had darts to win each of the opening five legs, but he found himself behind at the first interval, despite averaging 104 to Van Gerwen's 93.

The Dutchman - plagued by profligacy in the semi-finals - was ruthless on the outer ring in the early exchanges, but Humphries seized control with a run of four straight legs to move 6-3 ahead.

The No 1 followed up legs of 14 and 13 darts with a 74 checkout on the bull during this spell, but Van Gerwen responded with back-to-back legs to get the contest back on throw.

Humphries struck a huge blow with a sublime 141 checkout to restore his two-leg buffer at 7-5, although Van Gerwen remained defiant, in spite of his opponent's blistering barrage of maximum hitting.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'Cool Hand' recovered from a bounce out to hit this 'Zeus-like' 141

Humphries' 141 finish sparked a sequence of ten consecutive holds of throw, but that run was broken in leg 23 by Van Gerwen, who converted a clinical 106 to complete a 12-dart break.

MVG made it back-to-back ton-plus outshots with a 110 combination to level at 12-12, although Humphries halted Van Gerwen's charge with a nerveless 86 finish to edge back ahead at 13-12.

The pair then traded breaks of throw as the pendulum continued to swing, only for Humphries to regain control at 15-13 after Van Gerwen wired the bull for a spectacular 164 leveller.

The world champion reaffirmed his control with a brilliant 131 finish to lead 16-13, but Van Gerwen refused to relent, converting successive 160 and 108 combinations to reduce the arrears to a solitary leg.

The contest took another twist in a dramatic 32nd leg, as Van Gerwen missed tops for another sensational 160 checkout, before squandering another three darts at double 10 to level.

His frustration was compounded by Humphries pinning the same target to move a leg away from glory at 17-15, although the drama wasn't done there.

'Mighty Mike' created another break opportunity with a terrific scoring leg, only to miss a further four darts at double to stay alive, and Humphries capitalised with a stunning tops-tops 100 finish to cap off an epic affair.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Gerwen felt he had his chances to win the World Matchplay and deserved more

"We all know I didn't start off the game very well, but I had my chances. I made mistakes but I also felt I was the better player. I have to do a little bit more," said Van Gerwen.

"I always battle, but when you keep missing doubles it can be such a frustrating game sometimes.

"People need to know I never give up.

"I'm going to make [this rivalry with Humphries] really difficult in the next couple of years. I just felt I deserved a little bit more."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What's next on Sky Sports?

Image: Luke Humphries lifted the World Grand Prix title in Leicester last year

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday, October 13.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's a look back at last year's thrilling World Grand Prix final in Leicester

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.