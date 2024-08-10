Beau Greaves: Darts star wins 24th PDC Women's Series title in Niedernhausen, Germany

Beau Greaves won a 24th PDC Women's Series title in Niedernhausen, Germany - but could not complete a clean sweep as Aileen de Graaf later collected her first event victory

Greaves, who recently lifted the Women's World Matchplay title in Blackpool, coasted through to the final of the Series 13 tournament on Saturday afternoon, where she beat Dutch player Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-1.

The Doncaster star, though, came up short in the second Series 14 event when she was edged out 4-3 in the last 16 by De Graaf, who went on to defeat compatriot Anca Zijlstra 5-2 in an all-Netherlands final for her first series triumph.

Greaves, nicknamed 'Beau 'n' Arrow' recorded a trio of whitewash wins in advancing to the last eight, dispatching Fiona Roberts, Priscilla Steenbergen and Kelly Streef before sweeping aside Daniela Schug 5-2 in the quarter-finals.

She continued the procession with a 5-1 thrashing of Natalie Gilbert in the last four, before converting a stunning 148 checkout to wrap up victory over Van Leuven by the same scoreline.

Van Leuven also impressed in advancing to a third Women's Series final of 2024, averaging 90 and 92 in wins over Kim Holden and Aurora Fochesato.

The Dutch star then overturned a 4-2 deficit against Robyn Byrne in the last eight, and she reeled off four consecutive legs from 4-1 down to dump out De Graaf in the semi-finals.

However, De Graaf avenged that result on her way to a maiden PDC title in Event 14, which she sealed with a hard-fought 5-2 success against Anca Zijlstra.

De Graaf - a Women's World Matchplay runner-up in 2022 - had lost in all five of her previous Women's Series finals, but she finally broke that duck to become the seventh different winner on the circuit in 2024.

Following convincing wins over Sandy Wolf, Laura Patton and Tanja Klueners, De Graaf survived match darts in the last 16 to thwart Greaves' bid for back-to-back titles.

The 34-year-old then ran out a 5-2 winner against Van Leuven in the quarter-finals, before seeing off four-time Lakeside women's champion Lisa Ashton in a heavyweight semi-final showdown.

Zijlstra dumped out two-time Lakeside women's champion Mikuru Suzuki and former women's world No 1 Lorraine Winstanley in her run to the Event 14 decider, only to fall short against her compatriot.

2024 PDC Women's Series

Saturday August 10, H+ Hotel, Niedernhausen

Event 13

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-2 Daniela Schug

Natalie Gilbert 5-4 Rhian O'Sullivan

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-4 Robyn Byrne

Aileen de Graaf 5-2 Laura Turner

Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-1 Natalie Gilbert

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-4 Aileen de Graaf

Final

Beau Greaves 5-1 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Event 14

Quarter-Finals

Anca Zijlstra 5-1 Lorraine Hyde

Lorraine Winstanley 5-2 Aletta Wajer

Lisa Ashton 5-1 Neuza Araujo

Aileen de Graaf 5-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Semi-Finals

Anca Zijlstra 5-4 Lorraine Winstanley

Aileen de Graaf 5-2 Lisa Ashton

Final

Aileen de Graaf 5-2 Anca Zijlstra

