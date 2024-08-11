PDC Women's Series: Noa-Lynn van Leuven shocks Beau Greaves to win title at Event 15 in Niedernhausen

Dutch player Noa-Lynn van Leuven shocked Beau Greaves to win PDC Women's Series Event 15 in Niedernhausen, Germany on Sunday.

Van Leuven put a halt to Greaves' comeback to close out a dramatic 5-4 victory and secure a third Women's Series title of 2024.

Van Leuven began her tournament with a 4-1 win over Anca Zijlstra, and then defeated Gemma Hayter, Aileen de Graaf, Robyn Byrne and Rhian O'Sullivan to reach the final.

She stormed into a 4-0 lead before nerves got the better of her, allowing 'Beau 'n' Arrow' to hit back and send the contest into a deciding leg shootout.

But Van Leuven held her nerve when it mattered most to close out a famous victory in Germany.

But Van Leuven held her nerve when it mattered most to close out a famous victory in Germany.

Greaves had earlier averaged 100.48 to defeat Fallon Sherrock 4-1 to move through to the quarter-finals.

Image: Luke Humphries lifted the World Grand Prix title in Leicester last year

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday, October 13.



