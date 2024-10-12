World Grand Prix: Luke Humphries produces five-star display to set up a final against Mike De Decker

World No 1 Luke Humphries produced a mesmerising performance to set up a World Grand Prix final against Mike De Decker in Leicester.

Humphries stole the show with a mesmerising 5-0 rout of Ryan Joyce in one of the most stunning displays in the event's history to remain on course to retain the title.

Belgian ace De Decker began Saturday's semi-finals by continuing his dream run at the Mattioli Arena with a 5-2 defeat of compatriot Dimitri Van den Bergh to reach his first televised decider.

Saturday's World Grand Prix semi-final results Mike De Decker 5-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh Luke Humphries 5-0 Ryan Joyce

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Humphries proudly admits his semi-final World Grand Prix performance felt 'special' and reveals what Ryan Joyce said to him after reaching the final...

Humphries described Sunday's contest as "a dream final" as he targets glory in his first defence of a televised ranking title - and goes into the tie in top form.

"It was a performance that was very much needed. Ryan was brilliant himself. It felt that way [the best I've ever played]. I am capable of these big performances. I know these performances can happen in the big moments and I had to put in that performance," said the 29-year-old from Newbury.

"It felt special. I wanted to average 100 and I had to do it in five darts and I did it.

"Ryan actually said to me it was like playing Phil Taylor. He said I'm a generational talent.

"If I can win tomorrow, that would mean a lot. Nine major finals - that's incredible!

"I think tomorrow is a dream final."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Humphries' incredible finishing during his semi-final against Joyce...

The world champion had stared defeat in the face against Stephen Bunting in round one, but followed up further wins over Ricardo Pietreczko and Jonny Clayton with an untouchable display against Joyce.

Humphries averaged 100.30 and dropped just three legs across the five sets, finishing 60 per cent of his doubles, starting at over 47 per cent and landing eight 180s.

Joyce played his part, hitting 64 per cent of his starting doubles and averaging over 94, but he was permitted just seven darts at a double by the rampant world No 1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'Ryan you’re in trouble my son' - Humphries broke Joyce with this stunning 112 checkout!

Humphries won the opening set without reply to stamp his authority on the game immediately, and though Joyce landed two 12-darters to lead in set two it was the reigning champion who took the next three - including a 112 finish for a 12-dart break of throw - to double his advantage.

Joyce finished an 11-darter to pull back to 2-1 in the third set, but Humphries moved 3-0 up with a 144 checkout and bettered that with a 146 combination before landing a 110 checkout to sweep through the final two sets without reply.

This guy is a completely different breed. Ryan Joyce played his A-game and lost 5-0. That's how good Luke Humphries was. I'm in awe. Only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have come close to that effortlessness of doing it. This guy is doing it day in, day out. I hope Mike De Decker didn't watch that!

Tale of the Tape

De Decker, a 100/1 pre-tournament shot who had never been past the last 32 of a major event before this week, won through to his maiden TV final in style over compatriot Van den Bergh in their all-Belgian semi-final.

UK Open champion Van den Bergh raced through the opening set without reply, but had no answer to a three-set blitz as De Decker pulled clear.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Decker broke Van den Bergh with this 150 checkout

The second set went to a deciding leg as De Decker levelled the contest, before he won a further six straight legs - denying Van den Bergh a dart at a double in the game's fourth set as he opened up a 3-1 cushion.

Van den Bergh opened set five with a sensational 170 finish for a 12-darter, with De Decker responding with two bullseyes to complete a 120 combination before the former Premier League star completed legs of 13 and 14 darts to take the set and halve the deficit.

De Decker, though, fired in a huge 150 checkout in set six, which was sandwiched by a brace of double 16 finishes as he moved 4-2 up and a set away from the final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Decker nailed this stunning 120 bull-bull finish...

Van den Bergh took the seventh set's opening leg, but missed doubles proved costly as De Decker edged ahead before completing a 13-darter to seal a memorable triumph.

De Decker has dropped just three sets during four games to become the first Belgian to reach the World Grand Prix final, having seen off Damon Heta, Gary Anderson and James Wade during a famous week at the Mattioli Arena.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Decker said he’s over the moon after defeating compatriot Van den Bergh to reach his first ever major final

"I'm over the moon - really, really happy," said De Decker, who admitted that the all-Belgian contest was a huge test.

"In the beginning of the game I was really nervous. There's been so much attention on this game and when I took the second set I relaxed, knowing that I can still play.

"Dimitri had a couple of sets where he wasn't starting off and I took advantage.

"I'm loving the feeling of winning, the crowd have given me so much support and I'm really looking forward to tomorrow."

Tale of the Tape

Sunday's World Grand Prix final from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports+ Mike De Decker vs Luke Humphries

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.