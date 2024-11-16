Grand Slam of Darts: Luke Littler aims for semi-final spot as 'untouchable' Gian van Veen faces Gary Anderson

Saturday's Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals see teenager Luke Littler face Jermaine Wattimena, while two-time former world champion Gary Anderson plays Gian van Veen.

The tournament already has one semi-final line-up decided and it is a shock one, with world number 45 Martin Lukeman taking on Grand Slam debutant Mickey Mansell.

Both players will feature in their first major semi-final after Lukeman upset last year's runner-up Rob Cross, while 51-year-old Mansell won a nail-biter against Cameron Menzies.

So who will join Lukeman and Mansell in the last four?

Jermaine Wattimena vs Luke Littler

Teenage sensation Luke Littler edged a last-16 thriller against Mike De Decker as the Nuke won six of the last seven legs to squeeze past the World Grand Prix champion 10-9.

Littler's defeat of the Belgian saw him set up a last-eight clash against Jermaine Wattimena after the Dutchman fought back to beat Dimitri van den Bergh in a last-leg decider.

Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle thinks Littler's composure at the age of 17 is "not the norm" but believes De Decker could one day lift the World Darts Championship despite his heartbreaking defeat.

Mardle said: "Mike didn't buckle. The one dart at a bullseye, anyone can miss that. But once Luke found his rhythm and got closer and closer, it wasn't as if Mike thought this is all too much.

"Luke just did his job so well, and to have that composure, that belief at that age as well, it's not the norm. It's just not.

"To produce what he did in that last leg, the three-figure shots that he had, three of them on the bounce, and then the 86 finish, a 12-darter at nine-all with the darts, Mike De Decker would have had to have gone out in nine. That's how good it was.

"But Mike De Decker, even though he lost and he's a reigning champ, he's come out of this tournament with even more credit. He's a potential world champion. He's that good."

Sky Sports' Mark Webster praised the Premier League champion's character in the victory over De Decker.

The Welshman said: "It was a brilliant tie. De Decker got out in front and he missed some doubles at crucial times.

"But you credit the character of Luke Littler to come back at him. And when he got that opportunity to throw for the match, he really grabbed it.

"A bit of despair for De Decker. He did have the one dart at a double - it was only a bullseye, but he can hold his head high. But for Luke Littler, it was a fantastic performance."

Gary Anderson vs Gian van Veen

Saturday's other quarter-final has been labelled as "fascinating" by Mardle with the experienced Anderson, in his 17th Grand Slam appearance, facing the in-form Van Veen.

The 22-year-old has averaged 100+ in his four victories, including an average of 106 and seven maximums in his last-16 win over Ryan Joyce.

The Dutchman's red-hot performances are "championship-winning stuff" according to Mardle, who thinks he looks "untouchable".

Mardle said: "Until someone's won a major, there's always that question mark of, 'Are they good enough to win a major?' He's good enough. He's already proven it game after game after game. This is championship-winning stuff. It's even better than that.

"No one will get near him if he continues to play like this. It's the fact that he's so good, it's a case of he will win it if that form continues.

"He's the only one that's looked untouchable. Everyone else has had a little bit of frailty at some point. Gian van Veen, none of it. It's spectacular what he's doing."

The 51-year-old added: "I think the Gian van Veen and Gary Anderson game is fascinating.

"If Gian van Veen plays like this again then what on earth? We think that these record averages are just set for certain people like Gary Anderson, like Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor. No. Gian Van Veen is another youngster that believes he can rule the world and why not?"

But Anderson, who defeated Masters champion Stephen Bunting in the last 16, will be hoping to stop Van Veen and remain on course for a maiden Grand Slam title having finished runner-up twice at the event.

Webster said: "It's some tie. I was impressed with both players in different ways. Obviously, for Gian he just continued that ridiculous scoring and just battering players into submission.

"He did it in the group and we're like, 'Okay, it's first to five'. He's done it first to 10 so we've got to start taking this guy seriously for a tilt at the title.

"But with Gary Anderson, he did the damage with his finishing and he's going to need that against Gian, but he's got to score with him or he won't get those opportunities."

