Grand Slam of Darts 2024: Luke Littler puts on a show and dominates Jermaine Wattimena to book semi-final clash with Gary Anderson

Luke Littler has reached the Grand Slam semi-finals on his debut; He will now face Gary Anderson for the first time ever; watch the semi-finals and final of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton on November 17 from 1pm - live on Sky Sports
Saturday 16 November 2024 21:52, UK
Luke Littler put on a show in Wolverhampton and reached the Grand Slam semi-finals in a 16-2 domination of Jermaine Wattimena.
Littler got off to the most spectacular start, getting eight darts into a nine-darter in the second leg for a break of throw and ending the first session 4-1 up after seven maximums in just five legs.
There was no slowing Littler down and it took until the ninth leg for him to have a leg without hitting a 180, a symbol of his dominance.
The big checkouts then started, with the 17-year-old sensation pinning 104, plus 164 and 167 checkouts on the bull to secure a massive 8-2 lead.
Wattimena was not given a foothold in the game as Littler hit the trebles with such ferocity - the 'Nuke' won the next six legs on the spin for a 14-2 advantage.
As he then put himself one leg away from a seismic victory with a hold of throw, taking every single chance in a ruthless fashion, he left 110 for the match and nailed it on tops to send the crowd wild.
It is the biggest defeat ever inflicted on anyone in the Grand Slam quarter-finals, overtaking Phil Taylor's 16-3 drubbing of Michael Smith.
Littler finished with a 105 average, 12 180s, a 62% success on the doubles, and wrapped up the win in less than 28 minutes.
"I felt very confident coming into tonight," Littler told Sky Sports.
"I played so well. I'm so happy. Fair play to Jermaine. I was too good tonight.
"When you're playing that good you feel [a nine-darter] coming every time. Every time I go for a 180 the crowd expects it.
"As a player you do feel it coming and hopefully it does come."
With the win, Littler moves into the world top 16 but it is no surprise to the 17-year-old.
"It just goes to show how well I've played in the ranking tournaments," he added.
"I've got myself in the top 16 now. I've looked ahead and if I win this competition I go to number five.
"I'm just looking at the semi-final tomorrow."
|Luke Littler
|16-2
|Jermaine Wattimena
|Gary Anderson
|16-14
|Gian van Veen
Littler will now face Gary Anderson for the first time ever as he battled to a 16-14 win over breakout star Gian van Veen.
It was a tense opening session between Van Veen and Anderson, both holding their throw and adding a break each for the Dutchman to go in 3-2 up at the break.
However, from there the 'Flying Scotsman' took control, his finishing on the doubles spectacular as he took out 124 and a Shanghai to go into a solid 9-6 lead.
Van Veen was ready to battle though and brought himself within a leg at 10-9 but gave away a chance of a break of throw, Anderson clinching 84 to restore a two-leg advantage.
Van Veen continued to cling onto Anderson and keep himself within a leg, a sensational 140 checkout helping him out, but Anderson did well under the pressure and took out 52 on tops to put himself a leg away from victory.
That didn't stop the Dutchman from keeping coming, pinning 74 on D16 to take the match to 15-14, but Anderson showed his class and on D12 booked himself a semi-final spot once again.
Anderson finished with a brilliant 57% success on the doubles with 11 maximums and a 99.13 advantage.
"I watched the [Littler] game. It was fantastic, wasn't it? We were sitting upstairs watching it," Anderson told Sky Sports.
"Luke was tonight, different gravy.
"I might just give him a hard kick in the shins before I come on."
