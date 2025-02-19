Whistling at the darts: Luke Littler, Luke Humphries impacted in Premier League but how can it be stopped?

The Premier League is well and truly under way and they now head to Dublin for night three but the hope will be that whistling will not be an issue once again.

At most major sporting events, a large and noisy crowd is customary but that starts to become a problem when whistling occurs when players are throwing - something that marred night two in Glasgow.

Luke Littler was left disappointed by the behaviour of the Glasgow crowd after edging out world No 1 Luke Humphries to win, the whistling also affecting Gerwyn Price earlier in the evening, leading to match referee Kirk Bevins having to intervene over the microphone mid-match.

This is obviously not the the first time that whistling has overshadowed the event. It was an issue for Humphries and Michael Smith during the Premier League 2024 and it reared its head during the Grand Slam in November in Mike De Decker's loss to Littler.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On night two of the Premier League Darts in Glasgow a heckler whistles in play which sees Price, Humphries hit back and referee order silence

During that match, De Decker called for the referee to address the Wolverhampton crowd after audible whistles were directed towards him whenever he threw a double in his last-16 match against the teenage sensation, but his request was ignored.

That match had the same referee, Bevins, who explained at the time that addressing the crowd can often make the whistling worse, something Littler believes happened in Glasgow.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mike De Decker crucially breaks Luke Littler twice with ton plus checkouts

"Kirk [Bevins, match referee] told them to be quiet and it got even worse, and then I missed doubles and Luke breaks at 5-4," Littler said.

"I'm just like, 'Kirk, you've made it worse for me there, I'm 5-4 down.'"

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

So, what is the answer? And why does whistling affect the players so much?

When else has whistling occurred before?

There has been multiple examples of whistling affecting players over the years but most recently, it took place in Glasgow, the Grand Slam, and the opening night of the Premier League back in 2024:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Luke Littler's victory in the final over Luke Humphries in Week 2 of the Premier League in Glasgow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PDC referee Kirk Bevins had to warn the Premier League Darts crowd in Glasgow after jeers and whistling were aimed at Luke Humphries during his final against Luke Littler

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Smith and Luke Humphries were both clearly angered by repeated whistling during their betMGM Premier League matches against Luke Littler in Cardiff

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Smith defeats Luke Littler 6-5, battling against loud whistles from the crowd

What can the PDC do?

The PDC has security working in each venue to ensure crowd safety and also that inappropriate behaviour sees people removed.

Following the whistling in Glasgow, they released a statement explaining that they will keep working with Premier League venues to maintain a to maintain a "positive atmosphere".

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Following Thursday's Premier League Darts night in Glasgow, the PDC wishes to strongly reiterate that it does not condone any behaviour which can disrupt an event, such as whistling or booing when players are throwing," the statement read.

"Every player goes on stage with the intention of performing to the best of their ability and providing an entertaining spectacle for all fans, whether in the venue or watching worldwide.

"As per the terms and conditions of entry to events, spectators who act inappropriately can be removed from the venue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler lands the biggest checkout of the night as his 170 checkout was matched with a wild reeling celebration!

"The PDC works closely with Premier League venues, who have responsibility for crowd control, to take proactive and decisive action against those who behave inappropriately.

"The vast majority of fans who attend our sell-out events on a regular basis also condemn this behaviour and we will continue to promote a positive atmosphere which gives all players the opportunity to play to the best of their ability in every match."

Could whistling ever stop play?

The crowd behaviour was heavily criticised by fans watching on social media, with Sky Sports' Abigail Davies questioning whether those whistling were even fans of the sport.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

She tweeted: "Yet again, well done to those who paid good money to go and watch the best darts players in the world put on a show and actively contributed to them not delivering their absolute best by whistling. Really clever, that.

"There is no way you can be a fan of the sport if you do that."

How to deal with the crowd behaviour has generated mixed opinions, with some questioning whether anything can be done to stop it and others suggesting that stopping play could be a solution. Here's a look at what some fans said about the incidents...

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues with Night Three at the 3Arena, Dublin on Thursday February 20 as Bunting meets Humphries in the evening's opener, while reigning champion Littler takes on 2023 runner-up Price. Watch Night Three of Premier League Darts from the 3Arena, Dublin, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.