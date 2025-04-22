Luke Littler: World Champion to headline The Hyde Park Darts Championship with Fallon Sherrock and Michael van Gerwen

World Champion Luke Littler will headline The Hyde Park Darts Championship along with Luke Humphries, Fallon Sherrock and Michael van Gerwen in July.

Littler will take to the stage on the famous Great Oak Stage on Tuesday, July 8, with the darting stars joined by special guests Olly Murs, Roman Kemp and former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin.

The tournament is part of Hyde Park's Open House summer festival and will continue Littler's position as the biggest household name in the sport.

Littler has brought a legion of new fans into darts after winning the world championship earlier this year at the age of 17.

PDC chief Matthew Porter said: "We're really looking forward to putting on a world-class darts show as part of this year's BST Hyde Park Open House Festival. It's an iconic part of British Summer Time and darts is an iconic part of British culture so to bring the two together is a really exciting concept and we can't wait for what will be a fun, entertaining evening."

The announcement comes just a day after the Warrington wonderkid suggested he would boycott events in Germany.

It follows his defeat to Gian van Veen in the German Darts Grand Prix on Monday night after which he claimed he might not feature in another German event until the European Tour finale in Dortmund this October.

"Shouldn't have been in Munich but had to play anyway," he said. "Next one in Germany for me is Dortmund and I am glad to say that."

The latest event adds to an already packed schedule with the World Matchplay taking place at the iconic Winter Gardens, Blackpool from July 19-27.

The tournament in Hyde Park will also feature Humphries, despite the world No 1 concerned that he was playing too much darts.

Speaking after competing in the International Darts Open in Germany earlier this month, he said: "I feel a bit emotionless. I feel like I'm up here and my emotions are all over the place.

"It's not that I don't want to be here, it just seems a chore for me at the moment. I'm playing too much.

"I need to give something away, I need a break. It's not good for my mental state."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 12 at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool on Thursday, April 24 Quarter-finals Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

