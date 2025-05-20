Michael Van Gerwen must win Night 16 in Sheffield to make the Premier League Play-Offs. Can he do it?

It's crunch time as the Premier League hits Sheffield for the penultimate night before the Play-Offs at London's O2 Arena, but can Michael van Gerwen make it or will he miss out?

Nathan Aspinall's victory in Aberdeen saw him close in on the Play-Offs with Dutchman Van Gerwen in serious danger of missing out on Finals Night for the first time since 2020.

Aspinall's success in Scotland leaves him four points clear in fourth spot, with seven-time champion Van Gerwen now needing to win the final night in Sheffield to overhaul him.

Van Gerwen, now 36, has not managed to win a single ranking major since November 2022, while 'Mighty Mike' has not thrown a nine-darter on Sky Sports since the 2013 World Darts Championship when he just fell short of darting immortality by hitting 17 perfect darts in his semi-final win against James Wade.

MVG has won at least one ranking tournament every year between 2012 and 2022, with the exception of 2021.

Michael Bridge was joined by Devon Petersen and Polly James in the latest episode of Love The Darts podcast with the panel discussing Van Gerwen's chances of winning in Sheffield.

"This season he hasn't had a nightly win," said James. "Last year, I think he won three on the bounce and a few nights he didn't win at all but that was enough for him. This year he hasn't got a nightly win but does he get that nightly win when he needs to get it?

"He's always been a mainstay. In 12 seasons he's missed one Play-Off, so we kind of expect him to be there and it will be kind of weird if he's not there. I didn't feel there was enough competitiveness from Michael against Nathan last week in Aberdeen. Now he's put a load of pressure on his shoulders."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Aspinall's clash with Van Gerwen from the Premier League Darts on Night 15 in Aberdeen. Will lightning strike twice?

Petersen said: "There's no one in the world that can write off MVG and he's done it so many times before. He obviously listens to what everyone says. He doesn't take note of it because he trusts his performances but it's not just that. It's understanding that you can win.

"We see Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, and Gerwyn Price hitting nine-darters. We look at that now and he kind of feels almost overshadowed in a sense and now this is the podium where everyone talks about Michael and he turns up at the last.

"It's what keeps the crowd entertained. This is the most exciting thing about the format - the last qualifier!"

Bridge added: "We put pressure on him because he is an icon, he is a [Cristiano] Ronaldo or a [Lionel] Messi and that will never go. That's where we are with Michael now. He could win the World Matchplay or he could go out in the first round - that's the Michael we have now!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Polly James and Devon Petersen discuss whether Luke Humphries or Luke Littler could match Phil Taylor's record at the World Championship

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 16 at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday, May 22 Quarter-finals Luke Littler vs Stephen Bunting Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

The Premier League continues at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on Thursday May 22 as Van Gerwen and Aspinall clash in a crunch quarter-final encounter with MVG needing to win his first night since triumphing in Birmingham last year. Watch Night 16 of Premier League Darts, in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW