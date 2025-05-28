Gerwyn Price backed to beat Luke Littler to Premier League glory by World Cup team-mate Jonny Clayton

Luke Littler will be denied a second successive Premier League title by Gerwyn Price, believes the Welshman's World Cup team-mate Jonny Clayton.

Reigning champion Littler resumes his defence as part of the final four as he faces off against Price in the semi-final at The O2 arena on Thursday night.

World No 1 Luke Humphries takes on Nathan Aspinall in the other semi-final, with Littler having topped the table during the league format after six nightly victories this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Love the Darts podcast, Clayton backed his compatriot to steal the show.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle analyses how the Premier League play-offs have shaped up and who he believes will come out on top

"I've got a sneaky feeling Gezzy will take the Premier League on Thursday night," said Clayton.

"He's on great form, the first game between him and Luke Littler is where the winner comes from.

"I think it's his year, with the way he's played.

"Luke Littler is a massive task to pass first but if he comes in with the big celebrations and plays as he can he's a tough man to beat so I'll back my fellow Welshman."

It beckons as not only a collision of two of the sport's biggest talents, but also two of the fiercest mindsets in the game in world champion Littler and Price.

Price's best Premier League campaign came back in 2023 when he finished runner-up to Michael van Gerwen, while Littler is looking to make it back-to-back titles after fending off Humphries in his rookie season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler reflects on his Night 16 win in the Premier League and how it feels to go into the play-offs topping the table

"Luke Littler plays golf and football on his phone, Gezzy plays snooker on his phone so I'll have to download something," joked Clayton.

"They are both so chilled out, I think it will be a great night of darts.

"It's anybody's. Nathan has fought well to get to the final four, Luke Humphries is Luke Humphries, he won't lie down, he'll go up there and think, 'I'm still No 1 and want this trophy'.

"I do think it's time for the Welsh to win again."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Matthew Edgar believes Littler will be a hard man to beat in 2025 ahead of the Premier League play-offs

Clayton was crowned the winner of the Elten Safety Shoes Dutch Darts Championship 2025 on Sunday after beating young talent Niko Springer 8-6 in the final.

He currently sits as the Welsh No 1 and is hopeful of dethroning England alongside Price in June.

"I hope Gezzy plays, he can still be captain even though I'm Welsh No 1," said Clayton.

"I won't change anything. We play well. He's a great frontrunner and I play well behind him and hopefully we can challenge the English."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Premier League Darts Play-Offs take place on Thursday night at London's O2 Arena

The Premier League concludes at the O2 Arena, London on Thursday May 29 as table-topping Luke Littler takes on Gerwyn Price and then Luke Humphries takes on Nathan Aspinall in the other semi-final. Watch Finals Night of Premier League Darts, in London, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW