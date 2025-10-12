Luke Littler: World champion to headline World Youth Championship qualifier the day after World Grand Prix victory

Luke Littler has sensationally confirmed he will enter a World Youth Championship qualifier on Monday, less than 24 hours after securing another major title at the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix.

Littler claimed a fourth TV major title of a remarkable 2025 with a statement 6-1 victory over Luke Humphries at Leicester's Mattioli Arena, following on from wins at the World Championship, UK Open and World Matchplay earlier in the year.

He won the 2023 PDC World Youth Championship - a tournament for players aged under 24 - ahead of his breakthrough run to the World Championship final the following month, but elected to skip last year's edition won by Gian van Veen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler reflects on his World Grand Prix winning performance against Luke Humphries and how he looks to prepare for the World Championships at the end of the year

The teenager has since joined Van Veen - who he beat in the opening round of his run to World Grand Prix victory - in signing up to Monday's qualifier at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan, where the top two players will progress to the final on November 23.

"It [him playing the qualifier] is true," Littler revealed to Sky Sports after his victory. "I'll head to the World Youths tomorrow and see everyone and have a bit of fun.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I don't think anyone is going to be my friend tomorrow, but it's 20 minutes up the road and I will try my best. I could have had the day off, but why not? Play the World Youth, then two [PDC] ProTours in Wigan and have the weekend off."

The 2025 World Youth Championship final is played in the evening of the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals in Minehead, leaving the possibility that - should Littler reach both finals - he would face playing three matches in one session.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Littler switches focus after Leicester victory

Littler's next focus after the youth qualifier is securing his spot in the Players Championship Finals, with him, Nathan Aspinall and Michael van Gerwen among those currently projected to miss out.

There are just four of the 34 Players Championship events left in the PDC ProTour season, with a Players Championship order of merit - based on prize money earned from those one-day tournaments - deciding the 64 players who qualify for Butlin's Minehead Resort.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler just misses the bullseye for a nine-darter during the third set of the World Grand Prix final

Littler is narrowly outside of the top 64 but has entered Players Championship events on Tuesday and Wednesday in Wigan to try and improve his ranking, with the Players Championship Finals one of just three premier TV titles now left for the 18-year-old to win.

The Nuke has elected against featuring at the German Darts Championship, starting Friday and the final regular event of the European Tour season, but will target further TV success at the European Championship from October 23-26.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler lifted the 2025 World Grand Prix trophy after an impressive victory over Luke Humphries in Leicester

"[The European Championship] is the next one for myself to focus on," Littler added in his press conference. "Obviously, the ProTour is also coming up on Tuesday and Wednesday and I've still got to pick up some money to go to Minehead!

"The Europeans and the ProTour are back to straight legs, which we want - this double start has been very hard. Most of the majors now are straight legs and I can't wait."

The World Grand Prix win moves Littler within £70,000 of Humphries in the PDC Order of Merit, increasing the possibility he will be No 1 before his World Championship title defence in December.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries reflects on his tough 6-1 loss to Luke Littler in the World Grand Prix final

"Until I get that world No 1 spot, I'll never call myself the best in the world," Littler insisted. "Whoever's No 1, they're the best, but knowing I'm only £70,000 in prize money behind Luke... he's got to defend all of his prize money at the Grand Slam of Darts, the Players Championship and the World Championships.

"I don't want to think about it too much, but I've just got to keep chucking away and put as much pressure as I can on Luke."

The next TV major live on Sky Sports is the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 8-16, before the World Darts Championship runs from December 11-January at the Alexandra Palace. Stream darts, football, golf, cricket and more contract-free with NOW.