Luke Littler quiz! Test your knowledge about 'The Nuke', his back-to-back World Darts Championship titles and more!

Luke Littler turns 19 on Wednesday, having already achieved more in his teenage years than almost every other darts player that came before him.

Littler is the dominant force as world No 1 and the current back-to-back world champion, having followed his breakthrough win against Michael van Gerwen by thrashing Gian van Veen at the Alexandra Palace in January.

Successfully defending the Sid Waddell Trophy was another title for Littler and capped a remarkable 12 months, having also won the UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and the Players Championship Finals during 2025.

Littler has pulled clear of Luke Humphries, Van Veen and Van Gerwen at the top of the world rankings and drawn comparisons with Phil 'The Power' Taylor for his continued success, with further silverware expected in the months and years ahead.

He will be the pre-tournament favourite to win this year's Premier League Darts, starting on February 5 and live on Sky Sports, having reached the final in each of his previous two appearances.

Littler turns 19 on Wednesday with the Winmau World Masters and European Championship as the only PDC ranked televised events left to win, with the World Cup of Darts another potential title he will look to win for the first time in 2026.

How much do you know about Littler and his career so far? To mark his 19th birthday, put your knowledge to the test by tackling 19 questions about darts' top star…

When will Littler feature in the Premier League?

The Premier League sees the world's best dart players go head-to-head over 17 nights of action from February to May every Thursday, with the annual tournament part of the PDC Darts schedule since its launch in 2005.

Matches take place every Thursday night from February 5 to May 28 and are played in different venues around the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe, including Germany, the Netherlands and - new for 2026 - Antwerp in Belgium.

The series kicks off in Newcastle before finishing at the O2 Arena in London, with Littler looking to reach 'Finals Night' for the third year running after winning six of the 16 weekly events last year.

Humphries returns as defending champion after defeating Littler in last year's final, with Van Veen, Van Gerwen, Jonny Clayton, Gerwyn Price, Josh Rock and Stephen Bunting the other players involved.

Sky Sports remains the home of the Premier League in 2026, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more.