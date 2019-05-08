Wayne Mardle's Premier League Darts predictions for Sheffield

Premier League Darts is back for its penultimate week on Thursday night, live on Sky Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix, featuring the big game between Mensur Suljovic and Rob Cross. Wayne Mardle gazes into his crystal ball...

Six players are still slugging it out for four places with four of them separated by just two points behind Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross with just two weeks to go until the Play-Offs. Who will make it to London?

Table-topper Cross takes on fourth-placed Suljovic, who sits in the final Play-Off position, and both men know this is simply must-win. Second-placed Van Gerwen can pile the pressure on Cross with a win against Peter Wright, while James Wade, who sits in third spot, tackles Michael Smith.

The other big clash features Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price, who are fifth and sixth respectively.

Mardle in Manchester Mardle's Verdict Actual Result 8-6 Rob Cross vs Michael Smith 8-1 6-8 Peter Wright vs Mensur Suljovic 6-8 5-8 Daryl Gurney vs Michael van Gerwen 8-5 8-5 James Wade vs Gerwyn Price 8-4

Wayne runs the rule over four titanic tungsten contests, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix from 7pm.

Michael Smith vs James Wade

Wade has got a dominance over Smith. He leads the head to heads 16-3 but this is all about Wade accumulating one point or two, that's all it is. If he gets beat, that could be an absolute disaster because Smith tops the 180s table with 49 maximums, so he's a danger.

On current form it's Wade. He took care of Gerwyn Price last week but things are so tight. It's a game where you're thinking 'just don't lose' and Wade has the knowledge knowing if he gets beat it's to someone that cannot do any damage and that's Michael Smith.

This Thursday is going to be more nervy than next Thursday. I just feel that! Wayne Mardle expects tension in Sheffield

With his 18-plus legs difference, Wade is in a better spot than the others. It all points to Wade but we know what Smith is like, he can pull off what would be a minor shock.

Wayne's score prediction: Wade to win 8-6

Mensur Suljovic vs Rob Cross

The last time these two met it was a real freaky affair. Cross went 5-1 up and then lost the next six legs, which was very peculiar. For Suljovic, it's all about qualifying, that's all it is and he's got Rob Cross and Michael van Gerwen - it could not be worse for him.

I don't fancy Mensur and I actually don't think he has played well the last few weeks.

Mensur has accumulated 17 points but his performances have not been great. He's probably got as many points as he could have mustered. He's winning ugly but you can't carry on doing that. He's going to have to step up and produce some wonderful darts soon. Mardle on Mensur Suljovic

If Cross wins his next two matches he will be the league winner and only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have achieved that. That is some achievement!

Wayne's score prediction: Cross to win 8-5

Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price

I think Gerwyn is feeling the pressure every week from the crowd. I think the booing is getting to him, it's worrying him and it's something that is affecting his game.

Daryl has not been on fire but he's been decent. This is such a huge game for both players and a draw is not a huge disaster for Gurney.

Price seemed annoyed before he even got up on stage against James Wade last week. I think it's the audience booing, he really doesn't like it. I think he felt up against it and in the end he ruined his own rhythm. Mardle on Price's temper in Wade defeat

If Price loses, he can't qualify, so the pressure is firmly on the Welshman. He needs a win, he really does.

Wayne's score prediction: Gurney to win 8-6

Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

Van Gerwen has not played poorly in this Premier League. He had three or four weeks when he was majestic but it didn't go for him last week. Daryl Gurney kept him under pressure and he missed.

MVG must love sundays. #TrophyDay — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) May 5, 2019

You have got to fancy Van Gerwen to beat Peter Wright, though. He beat him at the Austrian Open on his way to victory and you have got to fancy him doing it again.

No position has been sorted. The only person that's wrapped up where he's going to finish is Raymond van Barneveld. It's all to play for and that's what we want to see. It's so exciting for 'Hawaii 501'

I see Michael winning and taking it to the last week as to who is going to top the league. I just think he beats Wright comfortably here.

Wayne's score prediction: Van Gerwen to win 8-4

Wayne Mardle was speaking to Sky Sports' Raz Mirza. The Premier League continues as we head to the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Thursday, May 9.