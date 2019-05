Rafael van der Vaart makes professional darts debut at BDO Denmark Open

Rafael van der Vaart made his debut in professional darts over the weekend

Former Ajax, Tottenham and Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart made his debut in professional darts at the BDO Denmark Open in Esbjerg.

The Dutchman kicked off with a fine 4-2 win over local player Thomas Anderson on Saturday, but his dream start did not turn into a memorable run.

It came to an end in the following match against another local player, Mogens "Turbo" Christensen, who represented Denmark at international level and is a former semi-finalist in the event.

Van der Vaart won his first his professional darts match at the Denmark Open

Van der Vaart averaged just 54 as he was thrashed 4-0.

On Sunday, Van der Vaart suffered a 4-0 defeat to former WDF (World Darts Federation) World Cup runner-up Per Laursen.

The 36-year-old, who retired from football last year, lives in Esbjerg, where his partner, Dutch international handball player Estavana Polman, plays for the local team.

No wins for Rafael van der Vaart today as Per Laursen secures a comfortable 4-0 win.#bdo #darts #DenmarkMasters pic.twitter.com/NV9UNajp1J — Dansk Dart Union (@DanskDartUnion) May 5, 2019

Wesley Harms defeated reigning champion Willem Mandigers 6-3 to win the men's crown on Saturday while Brian Raman beats Willem Mandigers 6-4 on Sunday. Fallon Sherrock won a ladies' title double after a 5-3 win against Mikuru Suzuki and she beat Anastasia Dobromyslova by the same scoreline on Sunday.

