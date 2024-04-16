The Luke Littler effect and who will make the Premier League Darts Play-Offs? Michael van Gerwen to miss out?

Who will make the Premier League Darts Play-Offs? We asked pundits Wayne Mardle, Mark Webster, Stuart Pyke and Polly James about the Luke Littler effect, who they think will reach London's O2 - and who will miss out!

Warrington superstar Littler moved two points clear at the top of the table after leaving Birmingham with three points to his name.

Van Gerwen reignited his campaign in the West Midlands to move up to third, four points adrift of table-topper Littler ahead of Rotterdam this Thursday - live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

World champion Luke Humphries and Nathan Aspinall currently occupy the other Play-Off spots but time is running out for the rest of the chasing pack with just five nights remaining before Finals Night.

Image: How the Premier League Darts table looks after Night 11 with Luke Littler still top despite losing to Michael van Gerwen in Birmingham

Wayne Mardle on the Littler effect

Image: Will Luke Littler end up winning the league phase of this year's Premier League Darts on debut?

I'm surprised it took him so long to win a week but now he is top of the table. Away from the winning he was still doing a lot right and he's top of the Premier League and could effectively win the league phase on his debut as a 17-year-old.

Now, that's just ridiculous, but I'm one of those who have said that darts has gone stratospheric - it's now big time. He's on the cover of Forbes Magazine. What on earth? This is darts! We have never known anything like it and we just happen to have a glut of players who are just as good and some are better than Luke as well. He's not the best player on the planet - that's Luke Humphries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler checked out 94 despite his first dart bouncing out

That's testament to how good the other players are, which is making it more competitive. It's making nothing a god-given week in, week out but what comes of viewing figures is bigger sponsors which equates to more money, more money equates to the game becoming more professional and the players getting better and more people are actually taking up the sport.

The Littler effect is in full flow and it's not just him. It's a culmination of all of it, all of the world of darts, but Littler is the one that's caught the imagination and let it ride.

When Luke Littler says he's finding things tough, that's when we kind of take a step back and he takes a step back. You talk about things that are in the news and Littler is in the news. I love him!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler fired in this 180 with a flourish against Rob Cross in Birmingham

Who makes the Play-Offs?

Luke Littler

Luke Humphries

Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle discusses just how talented Littler is and compares the teenager to the likes of Van Gerwen and Eric Bristow

Mark Webster on the Littler effect

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from Belfast, which was won by Littler

From the get-go the fuss has been about Luke Littler. It took him a while to win a night which I was very surprised about - that's not a criticism, that's just how good he is. But he's sussed it now, hasn't he? I think he's going to be in the Play-Offs. He only needs a few more points but he's been incredible and it's benefited the other players as well.

I know they may feel he's out their nose out of joint slightly with all the coverage he's getting but it certainly benefits them. It's made the viewing figures huge and they're involved.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall and Littler enjoyed The Asp's walk-on in Manchester

He's being looked after as well, he's in a position where he's missing a few competitions as well so he is managing his schedule. There is a duty of care. He's still young but he's old enough to make his own decisions and he'll do that.

He's a major champion in waiting. It's a matter and when, not if.

It's been a great spectacle so far and there is still time for a bit of drama.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler hit bull, 25, bull to checkout this majestic 125...

Who makes the Play-Offs?

Luke Littler

Luke Humphries

Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen

Stuart Pyke on this year's Premier League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from Night 10 in Manchester as Littler made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League

I think it's just sparkling every week. Of course Luke Littler has brought the X-Factor and everyone tuning in to watch Luke Littler and that's just the simple fact of it. The figures are through the roof for the Premier League meaning people want to tune in on Thursday and watch Luke Littler and it's not to say that all the other players are bit part players but that's just the truth of the matter.

He's handled it brilliantly but I think the whole thing has been excellent from start to finish.

Who makes the Play-Offs?

Luke Littler

Luke Humphries

Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith

MVG to miss out then?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Gerwen says it's 'nice to win when you grind a result out' after claiming victory over Littler in Birmingham

I do think Michael van Gerwen may miss out because I just don't think he's been on it. He's been on holiday a lot and you see pictures of him and his family. I just think sometimes there's more important things in life and maybe at the moment for Van Gerwen darts isn't a high priority.

Polly James on why Littler is one of the big boys

We all knew he could go toe-to-toe with everyone in the Premier League when he was announced to take part. I am one of the punters. He's reignited a spark in me when it comes to loving darts.

I absolutely adore watching him. People are tuning in to watch him and if you do end up missing the results you want to make a beeline for Littler's results.

Who makes the Play-Offs?

Luke Littler

Luke Humphries

Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith

Where does the Premier League head next?

Image: Michael van Gerwen is the seven-time Premier League champion

The Premier League continues with Night 12 in Rotterdam on Thursday, April 18, as Michael Smith and Luke Littler collide in the opening match of the night.



Michael van Gerwen and reigning World Champion Luke Humphries go head-to-head, Rob Cross will play Gerwyn Price for a place in the semi-finals, while Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright are also in action in the Dutch second city.

Fixtures: Night 12 at Rotterdam Ahoy on Thursday, April 18 Quarter-finals Michael Smith vs Luke Littler Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Darts, Tennis and so much more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 18 Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 25 Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 9 Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16 Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

Wayne Mardle, Mark Webster, Stuart Pyke and Polly James were speaking to Sky Sports' Raz Mirza in Birmingham. Premier League Darts continues on Sky Sports on Thursday, April 18 with Rotterdam Ahoy the next stop on the 17-week extravaganza all the way through to the Play-Offs at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday, May 23. Stream the darts and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.