World Matchplay: Wayne Mardle is unsure when Luke Humphries' darting dominance will stop

Wayne Mardle says he is unsure when Luke Humphries' darting dominance will stop after the world No 1 claimed his maiden World Matchplay title in Blackpool on Sunday.

The world No 1 celebrated a maiden Betfred World Matchplay title with a thrilling 18-15 victory over Michael van Gerwen at the Winter Gardens.

Humphries led for much of the contest, but he was forced to fend off a valiant fightback from Van Gerwen on his way to lifting the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy at the Empress Ballroom.

"He had two darts to win the UK Open that he didn't win and he was in the final of the Premier League as well. This haul could have been way bigger than it is. But where does it stop?," Wayne Mardle told Sky Sports.

"It often gets said the floodgates will open, but sometimes they don't. Well, apparently they have for Luke Humphries. He is the best player on the planet and he's the most reliable player on the planet. He does it time and time again. Even his bad games are not bad.

"Now he's a big stage player. Put him on the big stage and you watch players crumble against him. He just does it very, very well and he makes it look so simple.

"I think if he wins the Premier League next year even more emotion will come out. This ton-plus every round, get used to it with Luke Humphries because this isn't stopping anytime soon."

Mardle added: "The game was so close at the end, I'm just really disappointed for Michael van Gerwen to lose the last two legs the way he lost them by missing doubles.

"Luke marches over the line, he doesn't fall."

Van Gerwen was hoping to end a lean 12 months by winning his biggest tournament since the 2023 Premier League but came up short against the Humphries juggernaut.

"He felt that there was a little bit more he could have got out of it and so many top players would have been out the door and in the car," said 'Hawaii 501' Mardle. "Michael knows. But like he said, it's about moving forward. he's won so much and he understands the game.

"He was in tears when Phil Taylor did a proper number on him a few years ago and whilst this wasn't a proper number, he's a threat and they all know he's a threat. He will feel like he's failed but he came in with not much form and left with some form and it's winning form.

"There's many world champions, they've become world champion and they've been on some kind of beano for a year! Others are like now it's about the Premier League or what's after that. They want to do more. Those players generally win again."

Image: Luke Humphries lifted the World Grand Prix title in Leicester last year

The 2024 BoyleSports World Grand Prix is next on the Sky Sports darting calendar.

The annual £600,000 tournament will take place at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester from October 7-13, as 32 of the world's top stars compete for the coveted title which was won by Luke Humphries.

Humphries celebrated his maiden TV ranking title with victory over Gerwyn Price in last year's tournament, and the world No 1 will return to defend his title later this year.

Six-time champion Michael van Gerwen is also set to star, with teenage superstar Luke Littler poised to make his double-start debut in the East Midlands.

In a change to last year's format, Saturday's semi-finals on October 12 will be contested over the best of nine sets, with the final set to be played over the best of 11 sets on Sunday, October 13.

