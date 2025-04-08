Luke Humphries: World No 1 harshly criticised for wanting to take a break, says Mark Webster

World No 1 Luke Humphries has been "harshly criticised" for wanting to take a break from darts due to the hectic schedule, says Sky Sports' Mark Webster.

The 2024 world champion said he had been left "emotionless" by the relentless schedule, which he labelled a chore.

The world No 1, who made his 11th tournament appearance since the turn of the year at the International Darts Open in Germany, described the packed calendar as a chore and suggested it has taken a toll on his mental state having previously spoken openly about his struggles with anxiety.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Humphries hit a nine-darter against Rob Cross during his quarter-final tie in Brighton on Night Five of the Premier League

Humphries' comments prompted a social media backlash, with fans accusing the 30-year-old of being detached from the real world. He then posted an emotional response to the criticism, which he said would deter him from ever expressing his true feelings to the public again.

Webster told Sky Sports: "I think Humphries is just expressing his feelings and obviously the comebacks will be, 'Oh, you're earning this, you're world number one' - it's part of the game, but it still doesn't mean that you can't have little ruts where you don't feel like playing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle discusses Littler's amazing form and how certain players fear playing against the world champion, but NOT Gezzy Price

Reigning Premier League champion Luke Littler empathised with Humphries as both gear up for Night 10 of the event in Manchester this Thursday from 7pm.

"I agree with Humphries," said Webster, the 2008 Lakeside champion. "I think he's just got to sort of manage his schedule. Littler has backed him up as well.

"They play a lot of darts. I think they'll be criticised because they take on private work sometimes. And people will say, 'Don't do that, focus on your bread and butter', which is PDC darts, but you've got to have a balance and a backup.

"All players really should manage their schedule. Maybe ones who were not in the Premier League have a little bit more freedom, but it's a tough slog for the Premier League boys going from a Premier League to a Pro Tour to a Euro Tour.

"I think for Humphries, maybe at the minute, just focus on the Premier League. I think everything else is going to fall into place for him so I don't think there's anything to worry about.

"I think he's sort of harshly criticised. He's just letting his feelings be. It doesn't matter if you're world No 1, you can still struggle in the game at times."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Fixtures: Night 10 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey. Watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW