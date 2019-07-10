British GP to remain at Silverstone as new five-year deal confirmed

The British GP will remain on the F1 calendar at Silverstone after a five-year contract extension was agreed to keep the race at the iconic circuit.

The race's future was in doubt after the circuit activated a break clause in its agreement with F1 two years ago - and this weekend's grand prix was set to be the last unless a new arrangement could be found.

But a new deal to keep the sport at Silverstone until 2024 was finally confirmed on Wednesday as F1 chairman Chase Carey said that the event would be "staying at its longstanding home".

Britain staged the first F1 world championship race in 1950 at Silverstone, while the Northamptonshire track has been the permanent home of the event since 1987.

"We always have said that, if it to have a long-term future, our sport must preserve its historic venues and Silverstone and Great Britain represent the cradle of this sport, its starting point back in 1950," said Carey.

"Today, Formula 1 is a global sport, held on five continents, watched by an audience of over 500 million fans around the world and our aim is to grow this number by bringing the sport we love to new countries, while also maintaining its roots: Silverstone and the British Grand Prix are an integral part of that vision."

F1 agreed a deal with the British Racing Drivers' Club, the circuit's owners, and BRDC chairman John Grant added: "We believe Formula 1 is stronger with Silverstone and we believe Silverstone is stronger with Formula 1."

Lewis Hamilton, who is looking for a record sixth British GP victory this weekend, had previously described the Silverstone event as "a Grand Prix we can never lose".

"Not while I'm here, I'll fight for it," he told Sky F1's Martin Brundle ahead of this weekend's race.

"This has the biggest crowd of the whole year, the biggest attendance of the season, and there's no way I would allow that to happen. We have to fight for it."

Which track has staged the most F1 races? Track Grand Prix Races staged Monza Italy 68 Monaco Monaco 66 Silverstone British 52 Spa Belgium 51 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 40

