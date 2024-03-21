Carlos Sainz: Ferrari driver says he will not race at Australian GP if he does not feel good in practice

Carlos Sainz says he will not take part in the Australian Grand Prix if he doesn't feel good during Friday practice in Melbourne.

Sainz, who is without a seat for next year due to Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari, is back this weekend after pulling out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix two weeks ago due to appendicitis.

He has recovered from successful appendix surgery but has not spent much time on the simulator or training, putting all of his effort into getting back to fitness.

"First of all, just by seeing me move and the exercises that I'm doing in the gym, everything this tells me I'm fit to jump in the car tomorrow and try," said Sainz.

"But obviously, I'm not stupid, and if I don't feel good tomorrow, I will be the first one to raise my hand and say that I need another two weeks until the next race (the Japanese Grand Prix).

"This together with the FIA is also the plan that we have in place. I have another check with the FIA tomorrow, and they are monitoring my progress.

"And I'm the first one that doesn't want to be in pain, to suffer, or to make it any worse. I'm not stupid and I will be very clear with how I'm feeling and everything.

"On top of that, I wouldn't have jumped in the car in Jeddah on Thursday if it wasn't possible. I did 26 laps because I could, not because I was in pain. Yes it wasn't an easy 26 laps per session but I could get them done."

Sainz using Albon experience

Sainz initially thought he had food poisoning and took part in the opening two practice sessions in Jeddah before finding out he had appendicitis.

Williams driver Alex Albon missed the Italian Grand Prix in 2022 due to appendicitis but was back one race later in Singapore, which is notoriously difficult due to the track layout and hot conditions.

"I've had a lot of support from Albon. I think he had a few extra days than me to recover. He said I will feel a bit weird at the beginning but then will get used to it," said Sainz.

"The problem is I don't know until you put yourself in an F1 car and feel the forces, it's impossible to know.

"What I know is that today I am a lot better than yesterday, and yesterday I was a lot better than two days ago, so also with that progress, I'm quite encouraged and positive and then see how I feel, as I said."

Sainz praises 'great' Bearman

Oliver Bearman took Sainz's seat for the rest of the weekend from final practice onwards and finished seventh on debut ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz. Bearman will return to Formula 2 duties in Melbourne but is on standby if required.

Sainz says he is "proud" of Bearman's performance even though simulators aid young drivers to get up to speed in modern F1.

"It's not a nice feeling obviously not being able to race, especially after such a strong start to the season, seeing how competitive the car was in Jeddah again - thinking and doing the calculations of how many points you lost!" he added.

"Then with the next race thinking you're not going to be able to go in the simulator and prepare or train for 14 days. It's not ideal.

"Ollie? Really, really good job. I agree with Charles (Leclerc) that it's also thanks to the way these drivers are prepared nowadays with the amount of simulator time and the amount of testing that we do with the old cars.

"It's also possible to do what he did thanks to that, but under pressure with only FP3, he got things done really well and did great."

