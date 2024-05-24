Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc tops Practice Two from Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari unleash impressive pace

Charles Leclerc unleashed the pace many had been expecting from Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix to top second practice at his home race.

Having opted not to use soft tyres as Lewis Hamilton led the opening session earlier on Friday, Leclerc was in a league of his own when finally given the chance to use the quickest compound at the street circuit.

Hamilton completed an encouraging day for Mercedes by taking second, eventually closing the gap to Leclerc to within two tenths as the seven-time world champion took advantage of the constantly evolving surface.

Despite improving on the 11th place he took in first practice, world championship leader Max Verstappen continued to struggle with the handling of his Red Bull and finished fourth, more than half a second back from Leclerc.

Lando Norris was fifth for McLaren but didn't use a new set of soft tyres during the session, while Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz was sixth.

More to follow...

