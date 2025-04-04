Japanese GP: Did 'desperation' cause Jack Doohan to make costly DRS error on Friday in Suzuka?

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve said Jack Doohan has been driving with "desperation" after it was revealed that an error led to his huge crash in second practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Doohan lost control at the high-speed Turn 1 on just his second flying lap of the Suzuka Circuit after Alpine opted to run reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa at his home race in first practice.

It initially looked like his Alpine car bottomed out but close inspection of the replays showed the DRS on his rear wing was still open.

On low fuel, Turn 1 at Suzuka is generally flat out so drivers do not brake. DRS closes automatically when the driver touches the brake, so going into the first corner, the driver needs to shut the DRS flap manually by pressing a button on their steering wheel.

Doohan did not do this, which caused him to lose downforce and go into a big spin before he hit the wall.

"We are all relieved to see Jack walk away from his incident in Free Practice 2 and glad to see he is okay after his precautionary checks," said Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes.

"It was a misjudgement of not closing the DRS into Turn 1. It is something to learn from and I know Jack and the team will be ready for tomorrow. His crew will work hard to have the car prepared after the damage."

Doohan added: "First of all, I am okay after the incident. It was a heavy one, something that caught me by surprise, and I will learn from it.

"I know the team has a lot of work ahead to repair the car going into tomorrow, so thanks in advance to them for their efforts. My focus is on tomorrow where we will have Free Practice 3 to get ready for Qualifying."

"Studying it closely you can see he left the DRS open. It's one of those corners where the driver has to manually open it.



"You can see the slot gap clearly open and it doesn't close before he commits to the corner.



"That explains why it was such a violent turnaround, it wasn't the car bottoming on the ground at all, just the fact he lost so much downforce from the rear of the car with that slot gap being open.



"Unfortunate, but he will live and learn from this one."

Villeneuve: Desperation caused Doohan to make error

Doohan came into 2025 under pressure after Alpine signed Franco Colapinto, which led to speculation that the Argentine is being lined up as a replacement.

The 22-year-old crashed out of his home Australian Grand Prix and finished 13th a week later in China.

"The problem is that he's known before the first race that he probably would not finish the season," 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve told Sky Sports F1.

"He's been put under tremendous pressure by [Alpine boss] Flavio Briatore, mainly, with Colapinto there waiting in the wings, and the writing was on the wall. And his driving has shown desperation, having to prove that he's at least better than [Pierre] Gasly, so they should keep him.

"When he's already been told, 'do a few races, but then you'll probably be replaced'... you can see it in his driving. It's not comfortable. And when a driver is in that situation psychologically, the driving will not be natural and small mistakes will start happening."

Could Lawson-Tsunoda swap impact Alpine and Doohan?

Doohan, who is on a one-year deal at Alpine, finished runner-up in the 2023 Formula 2 Championship before spending almost a full season on the sidelines last year.

However, he was called up for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when Esteban Ocon left Alpine early.

Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff thinks Red Bull's decision to swap Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda could consequently impact Doohan.

"The talk of the weekend has been how Liam was demoted after two races, and I think that sometimes may give inspiration to other teams to make tough decisions early on," said Schiff.

"We don't know how many races Jack has to prove himself. It is quite harsh to come to a circuit like this and pull him out of an FP1 [for Hirakawa] that's so crucial around a track that's so technical, when he's got to learn the car, learn the characteristics around the circuit.

"I wonder why they didn't put Pierre out of the car. He knows this track, he knows the car, he's been around here a couple of times. It feels harsh."

