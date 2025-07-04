British GP: Lewis Hamilton makes impressive start to set Practice One pace ahead of Lando Norris
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari in encouraging start to Silverstone weekend, outpacing McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri; Max Verstappen unimpressed with "unbelievable" Red Bull handling; watch Practice Two later on Friday at 4pm live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase
Friday 4 July 2025 15:48, UK
Lewis Hamilton made an impressive start to his first home British Grand Prix weekend as a Ferrari driver to outpace the McLarens in first practice.
Nine-time Silverstone winner Hamilton, yet to finish on the podium at Ferrari approaching the season's halfway mark this weekend, found an immediate groove around the circuit he has enjoyed more success at than any other to set an initial pace of 1:26.892, outpacing fellow Briton Lando Norris by 0.023.
It is the first time Hamilton has topped a practice session so far this season.
- Follow latest updates and watch best video from British Grand Prix
- When to watch the British Grand Prix on Sky
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
"The car is quite good in these windy conditions," said Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle amid warm, sunny but typically blustery Silverstone conditions.
"We saw cars spin off at 180mph. I think Lewis knows how to deal with all of that and the Ferrari does too.
"That knowledge and understanding Hamilton has got here gives him extra confidence."
Championship leader Oscar Piastri was third in the second McLaren, 0.150s behind, with Charles Leclerc fourth in the second Ferrari to underline the Scuderia's encouraging start after last week's improved showing in Austria.
George Russell was almost 0.3s back in fifth in the lead Mercedes, while Max Verstappen was only 10th for Red Bull after again reporting handling issues with his RB21 through a weekend's opening session.
"Unbelievable," said Verstappen at the end of the session after wrestling his car through a series of corners.
Red Bull have introduced new parts onto their car's floor in a bid to add more downforce on a circuit that rewards cornering speed and will hope to again dial the set-up in with Verstappen to get the car into a better place for the weekend's more important sessions.
Red Bull were actually outpaced by both of sister team Racing Bulls' cars, with Isack Hadjar in sixth and Liam Lawson in eighth. Kimi Antonelli was ninth in the second Mercedes.
With Yuki Tsunoda sitting out the opening session, the second Red Bull was driven by the company's 17-year-old British protege Arvid Lindblad as the F2 driver made his P1 debut on home ground.
Lindblad completed 22 laps and finished up 14th fastest on his debut outing at the top level, a respectable half second behind four-time world champion Verstappen.
In dramatic moments at the 180mph Copse corner, Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto both had high-speed spins through the right-hander but they managed to complete their sessions.
Gasly spun 360 degrees after getting out of shape over the exit kerb, while Bortoleto went around once more, touching the inside grass, before the Sauber righted and he scampered back to the pits.
Lance Stroll also had an off-course moment in the Aston Martin.
Estonian Paul Aron also made his P1 debut, the Alpine junior doing so on loan to Sauber. He finished 17th fastest, with Bortoleto last after his spin.
British GP Practice One Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:26.892
|2) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.023
|3) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.150
|4) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.203
|5) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.271
|6) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.325
|7) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.412
|8) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.459
|9) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.475
|10) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.540
|11) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.786
|12) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.952
|13) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.017
|14) Arvid Lindblad
|Red Bull
|+1.066
|15) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.165
|16) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.194
|17) Paul Aron
|Sauber
|+1.250
|18) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.255
|19) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.440
|20) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.505
Sky Sports F1's British GP schedule
Friday July 4
2.50pm: F2 Qualifying
3.35pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)
5.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday July 5
9.10am: F3 Sprint
11.15pm: British GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up*
3pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING*
4.55pm: F4 Race 1
5.40pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday July 6
8.15am: F4 Race 2
9.25am: F3 Feature Race
11am: F2 Feature Race
1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: British GP build-up*
3pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX*
5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction*
6pm: Ted's Notebook*
*also on Sky Sports Main Event
Next up in the 2025 Formula 1 season is the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase with Sunday's race at 3pm. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.