Jamie Chadwick: Sky Sports F1 pundit joins World Endurance Championship with Genesis Magma Racing in reserve driver role

Jamie Chadwick says she is "very excited" to join the World Endurance Championship's top class as a reserve driver with Genesis Magma Racing in 2026.

On Tuesday, Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis confirmed Chadwick as the team's official reserve driver when they join the WEC Hypercar class - the biggest sportscar category - and will be responsible for the development of their first car.

Chadwick, who has been a trailblazer for women in motorsport over the last 10 years, becomes the first female to serve a reserve Hypercar role and hopes to land a full-time seat in the future.

"It's the pinnacle of endurance racing. The car is an impressive bit of machinery. It's the next step in my career, particularly in the direction that I'm ultimately wanting to head in," she told Sky Sports.

"I was aiming to have an opportunity to do something with the team, but to take on a formal role as a reserve driver and with the test role as well, it's not something I expected at this point, but it's something I'm very excited about, and it's a very cool and a nice, natural progression."

Chadwick has made the switch away from single-seater racing to sportscars this year, winning three races in the European Le Mans Series - becoming the first female to win in the series' premier category - on her way to third in the championship alongside team-mates Mathys Jaubert and Daniel Juncadella.

The 27-year-old also raced at the famous Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time and has been a pundit for Sky Sports F1, while continuing her ambassadorial role for Williams by helping F1 Academy driver Lia Block.

"I want to be a racing driver first and foremost. But I've enjoyed the diversity that I've had this year," said Chadwick.

"Racing in the European Le Mans series and endurance racing is very enjoyable, it's a big team effort - Le Mans, even though the result wasn't there, it's one of the most incredible experience I've experiences in my career.

"Then, being in the broadcasting team with Sky Sports and following F1 so closely, it feels like I learned a lot from that as well. I've really enjoyed this year and it's something I want to continue."

Chadwick: It's not just about getting a woman into F1

Three-time W Series champion Chadwick revealed a future in Formula 1 was becoming increasingly unrealistic, which is partly behind the reason for her decision to race in endurance racing.

The last female driver to take part in an F1 weekend was F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff for Williams at the 2014 British Grand Prix, when she took part in a practice session.

Lella Lombardi is the last driver to race in the Grand Prix itself, in 1976, and she's the only woman to score points when she finished sixth at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix.

"Understandably, there's a big push for a woman to get to F1. But I think that shouldn't just be the ultimate goal," said Chadwick.

"The goal is to get more women involved in the sport, and ultimately, more women into professional roles in the sport. On one hand, I can count the amount of women that are professionals in circuit racing, for example, so we want to encourage that.

"I want there to be as many women being able to compete in the sport as possible. In F1, it's 20 drivers on that grid, and it's so incredibly competitive that it is going to be a task, in the next few years, to find a woman there. Ultimately, if we can get as many women to professional roles that would be awesome."

Chadwick spent 2023 and 2024 racing primarily in the United States in Indy NXT, a close equivalent to Formula 2, winning a race in her second season.

She tested an IndyCar in September 2024 but is keen to continue pursuing the sportscars route over the coming years.

"I am a believer that age shouldn't necessarily play a factor in anything in motorsport, but I think naturally it does," said Chadwick.

"You look at how long I was in single-seaters for, and at what point you ultimately want to find yourself in a professional race seat and having the opportunity to compete in professional categories.

"Last year felt like the right opportunity to move over into endurance racing and, find myself ultimately in a role like this.

"I think single seaters is amazing, so you can develop a lot individually. I think most people have the ultimate goal of going to Formula 1 or IndyCar, even though we got close to IndyCar, it felt a bit unrealistic to find myself in in a race seat that was going to be something where I could find a career.

"It was the right timing. The ultimate goal is to be in a Hypercar seat in the future in the World Endurance Championship. It feels like the right decision."

