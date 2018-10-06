Daniel Ricciardo screams with frustration after Japanese GP qualifying

1:27 Watch as Daniel Ricciardo howls with frustration at the end of Q2 ahead of the Japanese GP Watch as Daniel Ricciardo howls with frustration at the end of Q2 ahead of the Japanese GP

Daniel Ricciardo says he is "frustrated and fed up" with his current F1 misfortune.

Already without a podium finish for 10 races, Ricciardo's drought now looks likely to stretch to 11 events after a desperate Japanese GP qualifying session when a throttle actuator problem on the engine side stopped his Renault-powered car at the start of Q2.

On a track where overtaking is difficult, Ricciardo will start Sunday's race from 15th - 12 places behind team-mate Max Verstappen who was able to finish qualifying and starts an impressive third.

"I'm frustrated and fed up, but I'm not going to let it get the best of me," said Ricciardo.

"I'm just going to keep trying and believe it will eventually turn around - hopefully at some point this year."

A frustrated Christian Horner, Red Bull's team boss, said: "We are extremely keen for him to finish his final five races with Red Bull in a positive manner and unfortunately when issues like this happen which are beyond our control it's immensely frustrating for Daniel and the entire team."

Ricciardo is usually one of F1's most genial characters but screamed into his crash helmet as he walked away from his stricken Red Bull car at Suzuka.

In his interview with Sky F1 straight afterwards, Ricciardo said: "I just blew out my vocals.

"I just can't catch a break. Qualifying is important here. I'll try to do what I can. It's pretty painful at the moment."

From the eighth row of the Suzuka grid, Ricciardo says it is almost certain he will start on the most durable tyre compound available to try and run long in the first stint and pick up places.

"The reality is I'll probably start on the opposite tyre to Max and then the team are starting on both compounds and go from there," he predicted.

"He's starting on the super, so I'll probably start on the softs and try to go long. My long run on the softs [on Friday] was solid, but we need that clear track to use it. Hopefully we can find any way to get through tomorrow.

"I'm trying to be a bit pessimistic with the chances of overtaking, but hopefully I will be nicely surprised that you can follow and overtake. But it's tough."

Asked if catching up with Sebastian Vettel was a possibility after a botched Ferrari tyre call in Q3 left the title challenger only eighth, Ricciardo said: "If I get up to him it's going to be a good day! But unless he really messes up the start I think he'll be sailing through."

