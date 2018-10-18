F1 News

Sergio Perez signs new Force India contract for F1 2019 season

Perez signs one-year extension at Force India, who are expected to name Stroll as his team-mate; Three seats remaining on 2019 grid

Last Updated: 18/10/18 7:25pm

Sergio Perez has agreed a new contract with Force India and will remain with the team for the F1 2019 season.

Force India confirmed the Mexican's one-year renewal on Thursday ahead of the United States GP.

"I am very happy to finally announce my future and I'm really motivated for 2019," said Perez, who is currently seventh in the drivers' standings.

"Force India has been my home since 2014 and has allowed me to grow as a driver and show my skills on track. We have achieved so much success in the last five seasons but I think the best is yet to come."

Force India have not yet confirmed who Perez's team-mate will be but it is expected to be Williams' Lance Stroll, whose father led a buyout of the team earlier this year.

Stroll's arrival would leave current Force India driver Esteban Ocon without a seat.

Perez has enjoyed an impressive five seasons with the Silverstone outfit, scoring 391 points and achieving five podiums, while building his reputation as one of the grid's most consistent and underrated drivers.

He even helped Force India when they were in financial need earlier this year, starting administration proceedings against the team as one of the creditors to "save the jobs" of their 400-strong workforce.

Lawrence Stroll led a consortium that bought the team, now named Racing Point Force India, soon after.

"The new investment the team is enjoying fills me with confidence and I am really excited about the future," added Perez.

The 28-year-old's confirmed deal means there are just three seats available on the F1 2019 driver market: One at Force India, one at Toro Rosso, and one at Williams.

Who's racing with who in F1 2019?

MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas
FERRARI Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc
RED BULL Max Verstappen Pierre Gasly
RENAULT Daniel Ricciardo Nico Hulkenberg
HAAS Romain Grosjean Kevin Magnussen
MCLAREN Carlos Sainz Lando Norris
FORCE INDIA Sergio Perez TBC
TORO ROSSO Daniil Kvyat TBC
SAUBER Kimi Raikkonen Antonio Giovinazzi
WILLIAMS George Russell TBC

