US GP: Heavy rain for F1 Friday practice in Austin

Formula 1 could be set for a disrupted Friday at the United States GP amid bad weather in Austin.

The sport has arrived for the first leg of its US-Mexico double header with heavy rainfall affecting the state of Texas, with the threat of flash floods.

Persistent rain continued on Friday morning, although the American F3 support series did complete its planned track session in the hour before F1's Practice One is scheduled to begin.

F1's opening practice begins at 4pm UK time, live on Sky Sports F1, with the second session at 8pm.

The threat of wet weather also looms large over Saturday's qualifying day, before conditions are expected to improve in time for Sunday's race when Lewis Hamilton can clinch his fifth world title.

#USGP - Friday, 9am ☔ plenty of rain has fallen and still falling, although support category cars on track at the moment pic.twitter.com/ZkhTbsCInJ — James Galloway (@JamesGallowayF1) October 19, 2018

How Hamilton can win title at US GP

If Hamilton wins and Vettel is third or lower

If Hamilton finishes second and Vettel is fifth or lower

If Hamilton finishes third and Vettel is seventh or lower

If Hamilton finishes fourth and Vettel is eighth or lower

If Hamilton finishes fifth and Vettel is ninth or lower

If Hamilton finishes sixth and Vettel is 11th or lower

If Hamilton finishes seventh or lower the title race goes on to Mexico

