US GP: Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen disqualified

Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen have been disqualified from the US GP with Brendon Hartley and Marcus Ericsson promoted into the points at their expense.

Force India's Ocon crossed the line in eighth but the stewards charged the team with exceeding the sport's fuel-flow rate on the race's opening lap.

Pushing the whole race, getting good points, and getting disqualified in the end for a stupid reason is probably the worst feeling ever. Our mistake...

Anyway not giving up for sure!! #USGP #EO31 pic.twitter.com/u8vVd2D9sb — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) October 21, 2018

Magnussen, meanwhile, finished ninth but his Haas car was found to have consumed more than the maximum fuel allowed.

The exclusions have hurt both teams in the Constructors' Championship. Haas are now 22 points behind Renault in the fight for fourth, while Force India drop an extra point behind McLaren in the battle for sixth.

Representatives from both teams were summoned to the stewards on Sunday evening in Austin.

Speaking to reporters, FIA race director Charlie Whiting confirmed that the Force India exceeded the 100kg/h fuel flow rate for the "majority" of the race's first lap, while Magnussen's Haas exceed the 105kg race fuel limit on the final lap.

As a result of Ocon and Magnussen's exclusions, Hartley has been classified ninth and Ericsson tenth, with Sergio Perez promoted to eighth.

Speaking to Sky F1 prior to his promotion, Hartley's frustration boiled over as the New Zealander reacted angrily to the latest wave of speculation about his future.

"I've felt good in the last few races, but obviously l have to answer questions about my future every week which is getting increasingly annoying," he said. "I've read in the media that l have to beat my team-mate. I was ahead of him in Singapore before team orders, l was ahead in Russia before the car broke down, I was ahead at Suzuka in qualifying and l was ahead today. So let's see what happens."

In a busy-post race for US GP stewards, the other Haas driver of Romain Grosjean was given a three-place grid penalty for next Sunday's race in Mexico after colliding with Charles Leclerc on the Austin race's chaotic first lap.

Not the way I wanted for our home race. Sorry for @Charles_Leclerc . Was in dirty air, couldn't slow down the car enough... Onto the next one 💪

Thanks to all the 🇺🇸 fans here at Cota — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) October 21, 2018

Grosjean also had another penalty point added to his superlicence, meaning he is now just two away from an automatic race ban.

'Video evidence showed that entering turn 12 Car 8 locked tyres and made contact with Car 16,' said the stewards.

'As a result of the incident, both cars suffered damage and Car 8 [Grosjean] had to retire. The Stewards noted that Car 8 lifted and braked early because of the positions of the cars in front, but nevertheless Car 8 made contact with Car 16.

'The Stewards awarded just 1 penalty point in recognition of the circumstances.'

Up to 10 penalty points out of a maximum 12 for a 12-month period, Grosjean will now walk a disciplinary tightrope at the next race. One point will be dropped the day after the Mexico race and then two more the day after the Brazilian GP.

United States GP race result Driver Team Time 1) Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:34:18.643 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull + 1.281 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes + 2.342 4) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari + 18.222 5) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +24.744 6) Nico Hulkenberg Renault +87.210 7) Carlos Sainz Renault +94.994 8) Sergio Perez Force India +101.080 9) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso +1 LAP 10) Marcus Ericsson Sauber +1 LAP 11) Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren +1 LAP 12) Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso +1 LAP 13) Sergey Sirotkin Williams +1 LAP 14) Lance Stroll Williams +1 LAP Esteban Ocon Force India DSQ Kevin Magnussen Haas DSQ Fernando Alonso McLaren DNF Romain Grosjean Haas DNF Charles Leclerc Sauber DNF Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull DNF

